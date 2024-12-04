Seminoles win 3A state basketball title

Osceola (27-7) hit just enough free throws late in the fourth quarter to secure the Seminoles 57-53 win over Melbourne to win the Class 3A state basketball championship this past Friday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Melbourne hit a jumper in the lane to take an early 2-0 lead before Tyler Bell hit triple twine for Osceola to make it 3-2 Seminoles. The Bearkatz hit two free throws only to see Bell hit triple twine again making it 6-4 Osceola with 4:18 left.

Melbourne got a basket inside before Bell hit a jumper making the score 8-6 Seminoles. The Bearkatz took a 9-8 lead with a three-ball before Jeriyan Long scored in the paint to give Osceola a 10-9 lead. Melbourne took the lead at 12-10 with a three-pointer before Kash Spann drilled a three-pointer for the Seminoles to make the score 13-12 Osceola. The Bearkatz hit a jumper and the Seminoles got a three-pointer from Bell as the first quarter ended to take a 16-14 lead.

The Bearkatz took a 17-16 lead with a three-pointer to open the second quarter scoring then Maurice Washington hit a jumper in the lane making it 18-17 Osceola. Melbourne pushed their lead to 22-18 before Jeremiah Jacobs scored inside for the Seminoles making it 22-20 Bearkatz with 2:27 left. Melbourne scored downlow to extend their lead to 24-20 before Bell scored inside to make it 24-22 Bearkatz. Melbourne hit a jumper in the lane to take a 26-22 lead to halftime.

Osceola’s Washington cut the lead to 26-25 with a three-pointer early in the third quarter before Melbourne hit a jumper in the lane making it 28-25 Bearkatz. Osceola got one of two free throws from Long, a basket inside from Jacobs and a fast break layup from Washington giving them a 32-30 lead with 3:23 left. Melbourne reeled off the next seven points to go up 37-32 only to see Osceola get a three-pointer from Washington and back-to- back baskets from Tyrese James and Jacobs to even the score at 37-37 at the end of three quarters of play.

The Seminoles opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run with a basket from James, a jumper in the lane from Washington, and a three-pointer from Jacobs to take a 44-37 lead. Melbourne hit a jumper, Bell hit one of two free throws for the Seminoles before the Bearkatz scored in the paint making it 45-41 Osceola with 5:17 left. Bell converted an old-school three-point play for the Seminoles only to see the Bearkatz reel off eight straight points to go up 49-48.

Osceola then got back- to-back baskets in the paint from Bell and Washington making the score 52-49. The Bearkatz hit one of two free throws to make it 52-50 Seminoles. Long scored inside and hit one of two free throws before Bell hit one of two free throws to push the Osceola lead to 56-50. The Bearkatz canned a three-pointer to cut the lead to 56-53 with five seconds left. Washington then hit the first of two free throws to seal the deal.

“I’m telling the kids that you don’t have time to be tired now, we can rest all weekend,” Osceola head coach Bryanth Basemore said. “I told them that three or four times during timeouts, just relax, inhale and exhale, just enjoy what’s going on, guys,” Basemore added. “That’s why I’m so proud of them. There are a lot of teams who start the year in August and September running and conditioning with the aspirations of being where we are today, to be one of the last two standing. It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Basemore said.

“I was excited about our defense and defensive pressure. I wasn’t excited and happy about some of the 50-50 balls we didn’t get. We’d jam them up and then we were getting beat down the floor and they’d go get the ball,” Basemore said. “We made a few adjustments on that and once we started coming up with the loose balls and owning the backboard, I felt really good about what we were doing,” Basemore added.

Bell led Osceola with 20 points while Washington added 15 points. Jacobs tossed in nine points, Long netted six points while James and Spann had four and three points respectively for the Seminoles.