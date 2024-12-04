Marked Tree falls 48-44 to Earle

Marked Tree (28-7) was down 39-27 at the end of three quarters before outscoring Earle 17-6 to cut the lead to one point with less than a minute left. However the Indians only scored one point over the last 52 seconds of the game and fell 48-44 to Earle in the Class 1A state championship game this past Saturday in Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Jonah Walker gave the Indians the early 2-0 lead with a basket inside before Earle scored the next eight points to take an 8-2 lead with 3:47 left. Walker scored inside again to make it 8-4 as the Bulldogs hit a jumper and two free throws to make the score 12-4 Earle. Ja’Kaymion Williams hit triple twine and Ken Carter made one of two free throws making it 12-8 Bulldogs. Earle scored inside before Josh Rand got a stick back basket and the Bulldogs led 14-10 after one quarter.

Dawon Smith cut the lead to 14-13 with a three-pointer to open the second quarter scoring before Earle reeled off eight straight points to make the score 22-13 with 4:53 left. The Indians responded scoring the next nine points to tie the game at 22-22. Landon Lewis scored in the paint, Williams hit back-to-back three-pointers and Smith hit one of two free throws to forge the tie.

The Bulldogs scored back-to-back baskets in the last 50 seconds of the quarter to take a 26-22 lead to the half.

In the third quarter, Earle pushed the lead to 30-22 before Carter hit two of three free throws to make it 30-24 Bulldogs with 5:33 left in the third quarter. Earle scored six straight points to push the lead to 36-24 before Walker hit one of two free throws making the score 36-25. The Bulldogs canned a three-pointer before Lewis scored inside to make it 39-27 Bulldogs at the end of three quarters of play.

The Bulldogs converted an old-school three-point play to make the score 42-27 early in the fourth quarter before Walker scored inside, Smith converted an old-fashioned three-point play and Walker scored inside to make it 42-34 Bulldogs. Smith hit two free throws and a jumper in the lane before Carter made one of two free throws to make the score 42-39 Earle with 3:20 left. The Bulldogs converted a conventional three-point play before Smith and Walker hit two free throws each and Carter made one of two free throws to make it 45-44 Earle with 52 seconds left.

Earle hit three of four free throws to set the final score at 48-44 Bulldogs.

“We played really good defense there at the end of the game but the last six minutes we had too many turnovers. Turnovers and rebounds is what got us today,” Wilburn said. “We stressed these two areas all week and we just didn’t get the job done tonight,” Wilburn added.

“Earle didn’t do anything we weren’t used to seeing as this was the fourth time we’ve played them this year. Tonight it seemed we weren’t clicking and thinking at times. They turned the defense up early in the game and we just didn’t execute,” Wilburn said. “We missed 15 free throws tonight and you can’t do that in a championship game,” Wilburn added.

“We cut the lead to one, get the ball back and turn it over. We get a stop and get the ball and turn it over. .

I’m very proud of this group, not many can say they went to back to back state title games. I’m really proud of them but I’m kind of disappointed in them right now with the way it ended, we are a much better team than one that played tonight,” Wilburn said.

Smith led Marked Tree with 13 points as Walker finished with 11 points. Williams netted nine points, Carter tossed in five points, Lewis had four points and Rand chipped in two points for the Indians.

Earle won its 11th state title and finished the season 24-4.