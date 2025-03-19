Lions Churchill no-hits Hoxie, slugs homer

MANILA – In his first start on the mound of the 2025 season, Manila senior Jaxson Churchill hurled a no hitter, plus slugged a fourth inning homerun as the Lions routed Hoxie, 15-0, Thursday.

Churchill, who had pitched just two innings of relief in Manila’s previous four games, fanned 10 and walked just two as he faced only 14 batters in the four-inning game.

“Yes, (Jaxson) pitched a great game,” said first-year Lion head coach Jake Hutson after his team won its fourth game in five tries. “Definitely his day today.”

Hutson specifically highlighted Churchill’s day at the plate and the lineup change which moved the senior from the three hole to sixth in the order.

Hutson commented that Churchill has a lot of responsibility as he is “one of our best arms, plays shortstop and hits third. So there’s a lot of weight on his shoulders.

“He’s a great hitter,” continued the head coach, “but he’s not been himself lately. So, I moved him down to sixth to take some of the pressure off hoping he would be more comfortable in his at-bats and it showed today.”

With Manila (4-1, 1-1 3A-3) already holding a huge edge at 10-0 in the home half of the fourth inning, Brady Cohn stood at third base after singling, stealing a base and advancing on a put out.

Churchill, who had already singled in the bottom of the second, laced a 3-1 offering from Hoxie’s Christian Nichols over the left centerfield fence.

Matthew Walker then walked before Hudson Harrison doubled him in for the 13-0 lead.

Harrison, who was 2-for-2 and swiped four bases along with scoring two runs and driving in a pair, added another run on a wild pitch.

Luke Roberts reached on a walk and scored on a double off the bat of Ryan Despain that capped the scoring.

“I’m happy with our effort. We showed some positive signs today,” said Hutson of his squad which had 11 hits - five for extra bases. “This team today is the team I expect us to be day-in and day-out.

“I think we’re capable of being a really good team,” he added. “Even with a win like this, I don’t think we’re playing the kind of baseball that we’re capable of playing. To be 4-1 and know we haven’t played our best baseball shows the kind of potential this team has.”

In addition to Churchill and Harrison’s days at the plate, Byron Kisner collected four RBI with a double and single in three at-bats. Cohn was 2-for-2 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI.

The Lions followed the conference win with a 10-1 victory over Buffalo Island Central Friday to finish the week at 3-1 with the lone blemish a 5-0 loss at Walnut Ridge.