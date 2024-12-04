Justice Cecil McDonald to headline Black History program

The South Mississippi County Black History Program Coalition recently announced its upcoming Annual Black History Program. The program will be Sunday, Feb. 23. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the New Mt. Pleasant Christian Worship Center, 522 S. Broadway, Osceola. This year’s guest speaker will be Justice Cecil McDonald, District 6 of the Mississippi County Quorum Court.

Justice McDonald is an experienced senior executive with a demonstrated work history in hospitality and legislative relations, and skilled in nonprofit organizations, entrepreneurship, volunteer management and public speaking. McDonald is serving in his third term as Justice of the Peace, for District 6, in Blytheville. He won this election by 80% of the votes in March 2020. McDonald has been active in politics since the age of 15. He is affiliated with McDonald-Horne Funeral Home, a family-owned business, that has been serving the Blytheville community and surrounding area since 1939.

McDonald earned the distinguished honor to serve as a presidential appointee in the President William Jefferson Clinton Administration, in Washington, DC. During his tenure, he worked tirelessly on behalf of the citizens of the United States. McDonald gained critical knowledge and expertise through his work with the following agencies and offices: US Department of Commerce, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Confidant to the Assistant Secretary, US Department of Agriculture, Office of Community Economic Development, Empowerment Zones and the Enterprise Communities Initiative. Currently, he works for Mississippi County Economic Opportunity Commission, Inc. in the Mississippi County Cancer Council, Fatherhood Initiative, Early Head Start and Head Start program. The Mississippi County Economic Opportunity Commission promotes stability and economic security for families and children living in Mississippi County, Arkansas. He is the past president of Arkansas Statewide Fatherhood Initiative based in Little Rock, Arkansas. He’s a board member of Arkansas Cancer Coalition and the Mississippi County Housing Facilities Board.

When he is not working, he is riding his bicycle, swimming and participating in triathlons with the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Little Rock, and the Rock City Riders, and Grind City Cycling, both in Memphis, Tenn. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government. He has a love for University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which he also attended.

The South Mississippi County Black History Program Coalition also will recognize several individuals who have made an impact in Mississippi County. This year’s honorees are Mr. Tommy Baker, Sr., Lisa John-Adams, Priscilla Johnson, Toshiba Pugh and Dr. Sherita Willis-Adams.

The program is free and open to the public.