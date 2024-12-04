Greyhounds four-run rally sinks Rivercrest

WILSON - The Rivercrest Colts couldn’t muster a game-tying hit in the final two innings and fell to 3A-3 Conference opponent Newport, 5-4, last week to remain winless on the season.

After squandering a three-run fifth inning lead, the Colts (0-3, 0-1) trailed 5-4 after five and one-half innings. Twice in the final two frames the host team had runners 90 feet from home but didn’t get the runner across.

“No, we could not,” agreed Colts head coach Stephan Elrod on his team’s inability to deliver a timely hit. “What else would you want? You have four seniors coming up to bat in the bottom of the seventh down one run. Perfect position.

“We just can’t get the big hit, get that tying run and put the pressure back on them. That’s just baseball. Sometimes it rolls your way, sometimes it doesn’t.”

The Colts stranded Aiden Lucius, one of four freshmen who started the game, at third in the sixth after he reached by being hit by an Ethan Norris pitch.

Rivercrest reliever Joe Louis Ralph set the Greyhounds (3-0, 1-0) down in order in the top half of the seventh and as Elrod stated his 2-4 hitters were due in the seventh.

Keiran Morris, who had scored the Colts first run in the bottom of the first, singled to lead off the home half of the final inning.

Ralph then struck out looking. On the first pitch to Jaxon Kilburn, Morris stole second to move into scoring position. Kilburn lifted a fly ball to right field which allowed Morris to tag and advance to third.

However, Norris fanned Jacob Atchley on four pitches to end the game.

The Colts stranded a total of seven runners– all in scoring position - including two each in the first and third innings when they scored all four of their runs.

“What I told the team is we’ve played three pretty good teams and we’ve lost two games by one run,” commented Elrod on his message to his players after the disappointing loss. “Like I’ve said all along, we’re not gonna be the same team at the beginning of March that we will at the end of April after those kids get a bunch more at-bats.”

Kilburn cruised through the first three innings before allowing a run-scoring double in the fourth. The senior worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth before Newport rallied in the sixth.

The pitcher developed a blood blister on his finger and “I checked with him and (Jaxon) said, ‘yeah, I am still good’,” said Elrod of Kilburn’s late game status. “He was at 80 pitches and throwing well. I had my mind made up if (Newport) gets two on, then I’m gonna go with Joe.”

That situation materialized after Ryan Burgin singled in Newport’s first run of the inning. Ralph entered and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases.

A passed ball allowed another run to score before an error, the Colts fifth of the game, allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to score.

Luke Sampson grounded out to end the inning but the league-leading Greyhounds had overtaken the Colts, 5-4.

“It’s a long season and we play a double round robin,” said Elrod of his team’s conference schedule. “I like where we’re at and I feel good about my pitching staff.

“We just gotta get back to work and get better.”

Kilburn and Jayden Ralph both collected two hits, while Morris and Joe Louis Ralph each contributed a hit. One of Kilburn’s two hits was a two-bagger which pushed home a run in the third inning.

All six hits came from the first four batters in the order for Rivercrest. Joe Louis Ralph scored two of the team’s runs, while brother Jayden added one as did Morris.