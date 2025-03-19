Gaines honored to play for back-to-back titles

Jacob Gaines played in his second straight Class 2A state championship game this season and is blessed to have had the opportunity, especially playing last year’s game with his brother, Dennis Gaines, Jr.

“The first time going to state was with my oldest brother and we brought home the win. That was iconic for me, like double jeopardy that alone made it extra special,” Gaines said. “But to get here again feels amazing and I will be forever grateful that all our hard work and dedication has paid off. Our

team appreciates being here for a repeat and to have another opportunity to bring home the win for our school, parents, and community,” Gaines added.

Gaines knew his role last year for the team and it was the same this season. “My role last year was to develop into a leader and a scorer. The role this year remained the same with the addition of having more confidence and skill development,” Gaines said.

“I feel privileged and honored to have the opportunity to pull off the iconic back-to-back in that it is unheard of for our school,” Gaines said of a possible back to back titles. “We will put it all on the court to make it happen,” Gaines added.

Gaines is a two sport star and making the state finals this year gives him back-to-back title games in basketball and football.

“That tells me that hard work and dedication to the team and sport can and will always pay off. The experience with my older brother and with all my team mates that I grew up with,” Gaines said. “It also let's everyone know that Lepanto and E.P.C is blessed with a flood of talent and hard workers,” Gaines added.

“I am a vocal leader on and off the court for sure, but being vocal without action can be meaningless so I try to balance out a combination of both,” Gaines said about the type of leader he is for the team.

I would like to say thank you to Coach JeMarcus Thaxton, my team, my parents and family, my community, the EPC students and the Man upstairs for always supporting me and the belief in this team,” Gaines said.