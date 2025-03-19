The Buffalo Island Central Lady Mustang softball team honored the Diamond Dolls last week. The young athletes joined the high school team on the field before their home game. The Diamond Dolls are girls in kindergarten through third grade that attended a softball camp led by the high school Lady Mustangs. It was a fun night. The girls participated in the opening ceremony. They received softballs signed by all the team members. Sixteen girls participated in the camp. It was fun as well as a learning experience for the future Lady Mustangs.

(Submitted Photos)