Thursday, March 20
Blytheville, Arkansas
March 19, 2025
EPC game action
The article discusses the latest highlights and key moments from the recent EPC game, detailing standout performances and strategic plays that influenced the outcome.
EPC's Quincy Perry shoots a three-pointer during the Class 2A state championship game this past Thursday in Hot Springs. (Photos by Cosmo Cossey)
Quincy Perry of EPC tries to finish off a reverse layup during the Warriors win over Tuckerman in the Class 2A championship game at Bank OZK Arena.
Warrior Jacob Gaines battles for a rebound during championship game action Thursday.
