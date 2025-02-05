Wildcats drop conference game to Lonoke

Trumann played a good first half only to see Lonoke open the third quarter with a 14-4 run, which opened a 10 point lead, which the Wildcats couldn’t overcome in a 56-48 loss Thursday in Trumann.

Jalen Elrod gave Trumann the early 3-0 lead with a two-handed slam dunk and free throw after being fouled on the play. Lonoke tied the game with a three-pointer before Harlow and Elrod both scored in the paint making it 7-3 Wildcats with 3:12 left. The Jackrabbits scored six straight points to go up 9-7 before Tony Postell, Jr. scored down low to tie game at 9-9. Lonoke canned a three-ball late to take a 12-9 lead at the end of one.

Luke Bishop hit triple twine and Postell, Jr. scored down low to give the Wildcats a 14-12 lead early in the second quarter. Lonoke canned a three-ball to make it 15-14, then Trumann got a basket from Harlow and one of two free throws from Bishop making the score 17-15 Wildcats with 3:45 left in the quarter. The Jackrabbits hit one of two free throws, Harlow got inside for a score and Bishop knocked down a three from the right wing making it 22-16 Trumann. Lonoke scored the last six points of the quarter to send the teams to halftime tied at 22.

Postell, Jr. gave Trumann the lead at 24-22 with a jumper in the lane early in the third quarter only to see Lonoke reel off 10 consecutive points to go up 32-24 with 5:18 left. Elrod got a basket in the paint but the Jackrabbits got back to back baskets to make it 36-26. Harlow scored down low, Lonoke hit a jumper before Elrod and Bishop scored back to back baskets for the Wildcats to cut the lead to 38-31 Lonoke after three quarters of play.

Elrod hit one of two free throws to open the fourth quarter but Lonoke also hit one of two free throws making the score 39-33 Jackrabbits early in the fourth quarter. Braxton Cook scored back to back baskets around a Lonoke basket to make it 41-37 with 5:46 left in the game. Lonoke got a basket down low, Harlow scored in the paint before a three-pointer and stick back basket pushed the Jackrabbits’ lead to 48-39. Elrod scored back to back baskets for the Wildcats only to see Lonoke answer with back to back baskets to make the score 52-43 Jackrabbits. Elrod got inside for a basket but Lonoke hit four of six free throws on three straight trips to the line making it 56-45 Jackrabbits. Elrod drilled a three-pointer with 10 seconds left to set the final score at 56-48 Lonoke.

“Man, I’m proud the team, I know it wasn’t a win but we’ve been working hard in practice and I’m proud of what they are doing,” Trumann head coach Aaron Ballew said after the game. “We executed pretty well tonight but let them go a run in the third quarter that got us down. We came back and cut it to four in the fourth but couldn’t get any closer,” Ballew added.

Elrod led Trumann with 19 points. Harlow finished with 10 points. Bishop tossed in nine points, Postell, Jr. netted six points and Cook scored four points for the Wildcats.