Warriors defeat illness-ridden Tigers in last home game

Ridgefield Christian Academy Warriors 60, Armorel Tigers 38

ARMOREL— The Armorel Tigers (8-23, 3-10) battled sickness Tuesday night and were unable to keep up with the 1A-3 conference foe the Ridgefield Christian Academy Warriors’ ability to shoot from long range. The Tigers came out on top, 60-38, in their final home game of the 2024-2025 season.

Tigers head coach Shannon Miller started sophomores Kelan Woolsey and Prestin Wallace in an attempt to rest seniors Jackson Welch and Zach Moody, who were both battling illness.

Junior Ben Braswell started the game, but Miller pulled him during the second quarter after struggling with an ankle injury he suffered during the Earle game Monday night.

Both seniors did see time on the floor, however, and Welch went on to lead the Tigers with 13 points.

“We had a couple of different seniors that have been sick. One played sick both tonight and last night (at Earle). So, we were trying to play him sparingly. Then we had one missed (Monday) because he was sick. We wanted to try to use them as needed there at the beginning,” explained Miller. “They were able to battle through that sickness, and then we were able to play Ben for about a quarter. We had to take him out.”

Miller continued, “He hurt his ankle last night at Earle, and it’s not 100 percent. It affected not only his physical game but also his mental game. So, we took him out to rest him and get that ankle healed up before we get into district play.”

The Warriors (17-15, 9-4) jumped out to a 16-5 lead and led 34-21 at the half.

Ridgefield drained nine three-pointers compared to one three-point basket by the Tigers, which was made by Welch.

Miller added,“Defensively, I thought at times we played well enough. Offensively, we didn’t score enough. We gave the ball back to them one too many times by way of turnover and offensive rebound. So you throw all those to the mix there; that’s why they beat us pretty good.”

Junior guard Braylen Williams contributed 11 points, and Woolsey added nine points.

The Tigers traveled to Hillcrest Friday night for their last conference game against the Screamin’ Eagles, heading into the 1A-3 District Tournament, which begins February 17 at Ridgefield Christian in Jonesboro.

The Armorel Junior Tigers were the lone winners Tuesday night as they defeated the Junior Warriors 44-16.

AJHS led 18-7 at the half.

Cash Gifford and Larsen Ruddick led the way for the Junior Tigers with 10 points apiece.

The Junior Lady Warriors defeated the Junior Lady Tigers 35-25.

RCA led 20-11 at the half.

Chasley Pickens led the Junior Tigers offensively with 10 points, and Kennedi Warren chipped in nine points.