Walnut Ridge upsets Manila/Colts and Lady Hornets win

HARRISBURG – The Walnut Ridge-Manila outcome added weight to the old adage, “throw the records out at tournament time”.

Walnut Ridge, winners of just five regular season games and on the wrong side of double-digit scores in two previous matchups with the Manila Lions, upset the three-seed, 46-43, in the quarterfinals of the 3A-3 District Tournament.

This game closed day two of the tournament with the Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats, Rivercrest Colts and Harrisburg Lady Hornets joining the Bobcats as teams securing a spot in this week’s regional tournament.

The Bobcats (6-19) and Lions played a tight contest with neither team holding more than a five-point lead.

The six seed led 44-39 with less than a minute remaining but Manila rallied to within one on a basket from senior Rex Farmer and a stick back by freshman Espn Burrow. With 26 seconds left on the clock, the score stood at 44-43.

Manila (12-17) was forced to foul at the :18 mark and sent Jace Blake to the line for two free throws.

He calmly swished both and sealed the win for Walnut Ridge who earned a berth in the 3A Region 2 Tournament this week at Melbourne.

Walnut Ridge faced the one seed from the 3A-2 District Wednesday in first round action of the region tourney.

Collin Andrews led all scorers with 14 and Bobcat teammate Caleb Roark also posted double figures with 12.

Farmer, in his final game as a Lion, topped Manila with 11 points, while Carson Baltimore and Daniel Acuzena both tallied 10.

Colts 60, Harrisburg 55 (boys)

Buddah Harris scored a game-high 25 points including 10 of Rivercrest’s 15 fourth quarter points as he rallied the Colts to a five-point win.

Harrisburg (15-12) held a 47-45 at the beginning of the final period of play and added to it when Axel Heeb drained a three as the stanza opened.

A technical foul call on Hornets coach John Paul Geniesse provided a momentum swing to Rivercrest (15-9) which the Colts desperately needed.

That ignited a 12-1 RHS run which erased the deficit and saw the four seed lead 57-51 with a little more than three minutes left in the game. Harris accounted for nine of those with an and-1 basket, a stick back, a floater in the lane and a basket in the paint.

The tournament host Hornets closed the gap to two with a pair of Jakobe Tate hoops but Rivercrest finished off the game with free throws to advance to the district semifinals against top-seed Osceola.

In addition to Harris’ 25, Jayden Young scored 21 and Jamarius Byrd chipped in eight points.

Heeb paced Harrisburg with 15 points, while Landon Casebier tallied 13 and Tate 11.

Harrisburg 64,

Osceola 41 (girls)

The Lady Hornets grabbed the early lead and never relinquished it on their way to a 23-point win over sixth-seeded Osceola.

Elisabeth Green scored a game-high 21 points as Harrisburg advanced to face the two-seeded Rivercrest Lady Colts Feb. 21.

The Lady Hornets (17-8) led 20-8 after one quarter of play and 29-16 at the break. They outscored Osceola (4-14) by seven in the third period to hold a 49-29 lead entering the final stanza.

Alesia Rand added 13 points for Harrisburg, while Cassie Carlson and Gabriella Nunez scored nine each.

Teriyah Lee led the Lady Seminoles with 11 and Shakari Black tallied 10 points.