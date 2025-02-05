Undefeated Junior Lions roll past Osceola Seminoles

MANILA – The Manila Junior Lions put on an impromptu defensive clinic on their way to a 69-37 win over Osceola, Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The Jr. Lions improved to 16-0 overall and 6-0 in 3A-3 Conference play behind a smothering defense which wreaked havoc on the Jr. Seminoles.

The visiting team had difficulty advancing the ball into the frontcourt as MJHS created multiple fast break opportunities by forcing turnovers in the backcourt.

Within the first few minutes of the opening period, the host team led by double digits and Osceola never threatened the undefeated Jr. Lions during the game.

Manila led 20-6 after the first quarter, 38-18 at the break and 59-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Three players reached double figures for the Jr. Lions with Noel Salomon scoring a game-high 20, followed by Espn Burrow’s 18 and Jonathan Azucena’s 16 points.

Marvell Carr led Osceola with 13 points. Jaylen Hatch added eight and Cassonova Lollis contributed six.