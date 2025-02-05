Top Menu Bar
SportsJanuary 23, 2025

Undefeated Junior Lions roll past Osceola Seminoles

The Manila Junior Lions dominated the Osceola Seminoles 69-37, improving to 16-0 with a strong defensive performance. Noel Salomon led the scoring with 20 points in this decisive victory.

David Pierce avatar
David Pierce
Manila Junior High’s Espn Burrow (left) crowds Jaylen Hatch as he attempts to force a turnover. Manila harassed Osceola Junior High with its pressure defense resulting in multiple turnovers as the Jr. Lions routed OJHS Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Photo By David Pierce)
Danton Skaggs (left) battles Marvell Carr for the re-bound during the 3A-3 Conference matchup between Manila and Osceola Junior Highs. Skaggs and his Manila teammates maintained their unbeaten status with the 32-point win. (Photo By David Pierce)
MANILA – The Manila Junior Lions put on an impromptu defensive clinic on their way to a 69-37 win over Osceola, Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The Jr. Lions improved to 16-0 overall and 6-0 in 3A-3 Conference play behind a smothering defense which wreaked havoc on the Jr. Seminoles.

The visiting team had difficulty advancing the ball into the frontcourt as MJHS created multiple fast break opportunities by forcing turnovers in the backcourt.

Within the first few minutes of the opening period, the host team led by double digits and Osceola never threatened the undefeated Jr. Lions during the game.

Manila led 20-6 after the first quarter, 38-18 at the break and 59-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Three players reached double figures for the Jr. Lions with Noel Salomon scoring a game-high 20, followed by Espn Burrow’s 18 and Jonathan Azucena’s 16 points.

Marvell Carr led Osceola with 13 points. Jaylen Hatch added eight and Cassonova Lollis contributed six.

