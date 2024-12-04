Trumann falls to Stuttgart, 67-41

Trumann (3-19, 0-7) scored 10 points in the opening quarter only to score nine points the remainder of the game to lose their 4A-6 conference game to Stuttgart 49-19 this past Friday at Wildcat Gym.

Oshua Smith hit one of two free throws to give Trumann the early 1-0 lead as the Lady Ricebirds hit two free throws, scored down low, and hit a jumper to make it 6-1 Stuttgart with 3:46 left. Smith hit triple twine and Zacharra Postell scored off the fast break at the Lady Wildcats tied the game at 6-6. Stuttgart got a stick back, Smith hit one of two free throws, the Lady Ricebirds hit a jumper in the lane before Chelsy Jones canned a three-pointer to make it 10-10 at the end of one quarter. The second quarter saw Stuttgart hold Trumann scoreless as the Lady Ricebirds scored 17 points to go up 27-10 at halftime.

The Lady Ricebirds scored inside to make it 29-10 early in the third quarter before Jones scored back to back baskets in the paint for Trumann making it 29-14 Stuttgart. The Lady Ricebirds scored the next seven points but Smith drilled a three-ball to make the score 36-17 Stuttgart with 2:23 left. The Lady Ricebirds scored the last six points of the quarter to push their lead to 42-17 at the end of three quarters.

Stuttgart hit a jumper and scored inside to make it 47-14 invoking the turbo clock with five minutes left in the game. The Lady Ricebirds hit a jumper in the lane before Jones scored down low making the final score 49-19 Stuttgart.

Jones led the Lady Wildcats with nine points, Smith finished with eight points, and Postell chipped in two points for Trumann.