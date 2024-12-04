Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 12, 2025

Trumann falls to Stuttgart, 67-41

Trumann suffers a 67-41 defeat to Stuttgart in their 4A-6 conference game. Despite a strong start, Trumann couldn't maintain momentum, scoring only nine points after the first quarter.

Anthony Cossey avatar
Anthony Cossey
Lady Wildcat Chelsy Jones goes in for an easy basket during girls’ basketball action this past Friday in Trumann. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)
Lady Wildcat Chelsy Jones goes in for an easy basket during girls’ basketball action this past Friday in Trumann. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)
Zacharra Postell of Trumann drives past Stuttgart’s Isabell Price during 4A-6 conference play this past Friday at Wildcat Gym. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)
Zacharra Postell of Trumann drives past Stuttgart’s Isabell Price during 4A-6 conference play this past Friday at Wildcat Gym. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)

Trumann (3-19, 0-7) scored 10 points in the opening quarter only to score nine points the remainder of the game to lose their 4A-6 conference game to Stuttgart 49-19 this past Friday at Wildcat Gym.

Oshua Smith hit one of two free throws to give Trumann the early 1-0 lead as the Lady Ricebirds hit two free throws, scored down low, and hit a jumper to make it 6-1 Stuttgart with 3:46 left. Smith hit triple twine and Zacharra Postell scored off the fast break at the Lady Wildcats tied the game at 6-6. Stuttgart got a stick back, Smith hit one of two free throws, the Lady Ricebirds hit a jumper in the lane before Chelsy Jones canned a three-pointer to make it 10-10 at the end of one quarter. The second quarter saw Stuttgart hold Trumann scoreless as the Lady Ricebirds scored 17 points to go up 27-10 at halftime.

The Lady Ricebirds scored inside to make it 29-10 early in the third quarter before Jones scored back to back baskets in the paint for Trumann making it 29-14 Stuttgart. The Lady Ricebirds scored the next seven points but Smith drilled a three-ball to make the score 36-17 Stuttgart with 2:23 left. The Lady Ricebirds scored the last six points of the quarter to push their lead to 42-17 at the end of three quarters.

Stuttgart hit a jumper and scored inside to make it 47-14 invoking the turbo clock with five minutes left in the game. The Lady Ricebirds hit a jumper in the lane before Jones scored down low making the final score 49-19 Stuttgart.

Jones led the Lady Wildcats with nine points, Smith finished with eight points, and Postell chipped in two points for Trumann.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 12
Chicks blow out Redskins on senior night 
SportsFeb. 12
Lady Chicks rock arena with 58-47 win
SportsFeb. 12
Trumann falls 67-41 to Stuttgart
SportsFeb. 12
Osceola edges rival Colts to stay unbeaten in conference
Related
Osceola 7th grade boys double up Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 12
Osceola 7th grade boys double up Rivercrest
RJHS verses OJHS
SportsFeb. 12
RJHS verses OJHS
Lady Colts edge Osceola, 59-57
SportsFeb. 12
Lady Colts edge Osceola, 59-57
Lady Colts rally past Walnut Ridge Bobcats
SportsFeb. 12
Lady Colts rally past Walnut Ridge Bobcats
Facon and Woods lead Rivercrest past Osceola
SportsFeb. 12
Facon and Woods lead Rivercrest past Osceola
4A-6 conference champions
SportsFeb. 12
4A-6 conference champions
Berry scores 1,000th point
SportsFeb. 12
Berry scores 1,000th point
Lady Lions clinch fourth straight league crown
SportsFeb. 12
Lady Lions clinch fourth straight league crown
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy