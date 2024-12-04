Tigers win big on senior night

Armorel Tigers 74,

Clarkton Reindeer 49

ARMOREL— The Armorel Tigers picked up a 74-49 victory on senior night Thursday night over the Clarkton Reindeer after their original game against the Southland Rebels was canceled due to sickness in the Southland School District.

Tigers head coach Shannon Miller started his four seniors - Logan Crocker, Zach Moody, Jackson Welch, and Bradlee Vardnakis- to begin the game alongside junior Ben Braswell.

Where the Tigers jumped out to a 21-14 lead on the Reindeer in the first quarter and led to a 39-26 lead at the half.

AHS outscored the Reindeer 35-23 in the second half.

Miller’s Tigers had four players in double figures, which Miller credited to the defensive pressure allowing good shots.

Welch, Juniors Braylen Williams, and Braswell led the Tigers’ offensive load, scoring 18 points apiece.

Welch’s 18 points came from six three-point baskets.

The Tigers traveled to Maynard Friday night for a 1A-3 conference matchup.

As of Friday morning, the Tigers are the sixth seed in the 1A-3 with Maynard in the seventh seed.

Miller added the conference is “top-heavy” as the defending state champions, the Marked Tree Indians, are in third place behind the Earle Bulldogs and CRA Falcons.

Before Tuesday night’s game, the Armorel School District honored 14 student-athletes on senior night. Honorees included Mackenzie Britt, Crocker, Alexis Gifford, Riley Grubbs, Lynley Gilliam, Ava Hepler, Emily Loyd, Moody, Coy Nixon, Bethany Razer, Hadlee Ruddick, Kylee Tillman, Vardinakis, and Welch.

Miller, who serves as Armorel’s Athletic Director, explained, “It’s always a great night to recognize our seniors for the time, energy, and effort that they put into their sport or sports. I have four seniors on the basketball team, and I appreciate all of their energy in the practice and games throughout the year. I also had some seniors who played golf, and I appreciate their time, energy, and effort to get out and get better at golf. A lot of our kids play multiple, and I know that takes a lot of their time, and we really do appreciate them doing that for themselves and our school.”