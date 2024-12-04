Tigers defeat Blue Devils in extra innings

WEST MEMPHIS— The Armorel Tigers, from the 1A-3 conference, held on in extra innings to defeat Class 5A West Memphis Blue Devils, 6-5.

The Tigers would get the victory despite blowing a 5-0, fifth inning lead.

Armorel (3-0) led 3-0 after the first inning as Ben Braswell, Zach Moody and Coy Nixon crossed the plate.

The Tigers scored their fourth run in the bottom of the fifth as Jacob Welch scored on an error that occurred after a single to center by Logan Crocker.

Crocker crossed the plate later in the inning as Caleb Merz grounded out to the Blue Devil shortstop to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead.

Nixon pitched five shutout innings before running into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The first batter Nixon faced in the sixth inning was hit by a pitch on a 2-1 count. Nixon quickly recovered, however, getting the next Blue Devil to pop out to Welch in left field.

The next batter walked, but Nixon then fanned the next batter to get the second out. Nixon then hit the second Blue Devil of the inning to load the bases. The Blue Devils capitalized on a bases loaded double to left to cut the Tigers lead to 5-3.

The Blue Devils continued taking advantage of Nixon’s struggles as he walked another batter leading to Tigers head coach Corbett Seib calling on Crocker to relieve Nixon.

Nixon’s pitching line was five and two-thirds innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits, walking three batters and striking out eight.

Crocker allowed a single to the first batter he faced, giving West Memphis their fourth run, but bounced back, finishing the inning with a strikeout.

Crocker had a rough start to the seventh inning where the Blue Devils tied the game at five on a bases loaded sacrifice fly, but was able to get out of the inning with a line out and a strikeout.

Neither team was able to plate a run in the eighth inning, but the Tigers were able to capitalize off a Blue Devil error in the top of the ninth, which scored Braswell from first.

Armorel was able to hold off the Blue Devils to win 6-5.

The Tigers totaled six runs on 10 hits.

Crocker picked up the win pitching three and a third innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, while walking five batters and striking out three.