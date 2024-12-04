The Sports Connection Marked Tree suﬀers first conference loss

Marked Tree and Earle came into the game with 7-1 records in the 1A-2 conference as the Bulldogs handed the Indians a 53-39 loss, in the game played at Earle.

Earle took the early 2-0 lead with two free throws only to see the Indians get a three-pointer from Isaiah Malone, two free throws from D’Angelo Brown, and two of four free throws from Landon Lewis on back to back trips to the line making it 7-2 Marked Tree with 2:03 left. The Bulldogs ended the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 9-7 lead after one quarter.

Lewis scored in the paint early in the second quarter only to see the Bulldogs reel of six straight points to go up 15-9 with 4:17 left. Jonah Walker scored inside, Earle canned a three-ball, Walker stuck back an offensive rebound to make it 18-13 Bulldogs. Earle then scored back to back baskets to push the lead to 22-13 before Dawon Smith hit one of two free throws to make the halftime score 22-14 Bulldogs.

Smith hit a jumper to open the third quarter before Earle got a basket inside, a slam dunk and a jumper to make the score 28-16 with 3:02 left. Lyric Watson was fouled shooting a three-pointer and made two of three free throws before the Bulldogs scored the next nine points to push their lead to 37-18. Smith hit on of two free throws but Earle hit a jumper and then added a three-pointer at the buzzer making the score 42-19 at the end of three quarters.

JayKaymion Williams scored a basket in the paint between Earle baskets to make it 46-21 Bulldogs early in the final quarter. Smith hit triple twine and one of two technical free throws to make it 46-25 before Earle hit a jumper to make the score 48-25 with 5:24 left in the game. Smith hit two free throws, the Bulldogs canned a three-ball before the Indians scored the next 10 points as Carter hit three-pointer, Walker scored in the paint, Carter hit an-other three-pointer and a jumper in the lane to make it 51-37. Earle scored down low before Brown hit two free throws to set the final score 53-39.

Smith scored 10 points to lead the Indians as Walker finished with six points. Williams and Carter added five points each, Lewis and Brown had four points each, Malone netted three points as Watson chipped in two points for Marked Tree.

Coach Barbara Wilburn was not available for comments after the game.