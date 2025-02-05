Student athletes leave their mark

Trumann's Chelsy Jones went over 1,000 points in her career this past Friday during the Lady Wildcats' game at Stuttgart. (File Photo by Cosmo Cossey)
Junior Jayden Young of Rivercrest pulls up to knock down a jumper for the 1,000th point of his high school career.
The BIC Lady Mustangs were awarded the sportsmanship award for the Kell Classic this past Saturday in Swifton. Picture are (l-r): Aubrey Clayton, Scout Lyerly, Riley Parker, Chandler Gathright, Jaylyn Cagle and Kendra Towell. (Photo by Cosmo Cossey)