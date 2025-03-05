Sports roundup - 2A North Regional Tournament

Riverside beat EPC 59-40 in the 2A North Regional semi-finals this past Friday in Lake City. The Lady Rebels led 13-10 after one, 35-23 at halftime and 52-34 at the end of three quarters. Brooklyn Ryley Eakins led the Lady Rebels with 17 points as Brooklyn Berry finished with 15 points. Carly Jo Womack added 10 points, Hailey Vaughn tossed in nine points and Briley Travis had eight points. “I thought we found a flow at times and there were times when we didn’t find that flow. Our spurts were a little better than their spurts, especially right before halftime. I thought we shot it well, but we have to do some things better,” Riverside head coach Tyler Timms said of team’s play. Riley Ashcraft an Allison Gaines scored 12 points each to lead EPC as Kylee Henderson added nine points. Kyla Harston tossed in five points, Kelly Ashcraft had two points with Cambria Williams chipping in one point for the Lady Warriors. “We got in foul trouble early and missed some open shots in the first half. We cut it to four and a couple blown defensive assignments and they made us pay for it. Riverside is a good ball club, hats off to them,” EPC head coach Spencer Harston said after the game.

The EPC Warriors lost to ICC 61-43 in the semi-final round of the 2A North Regional Tournament this past Friday in Lake City. ICC led at the end of each quarter, 14-10, 24-21 and 37-34. Tyrus Reel led EPC with 12 points as Ashton Reel added 11 points. Quincy Perry and Jacob Gaines tossed in five points each, Doug Reel had four points as A.J. Johnson and Jamaure Young chipped in three points each for the Warriors. “All glory to God for letting us be here and play today. They (ICC) played a great game and we didn’t defend very well today. I as a coach had to do better. Moving forward I think we’ll be a better and tougher team,” EPC head coach JeMarcus Thaxton said.

The BIC Lady Mustangs lost to ICC 56-45 in the semi-final round of the 2A North Regional Tournament this past Friday in Lake City. ICC led after quarter, 13-8, 30-23, and 53-32. Chandler Gathright led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points and Riley Parker tossed in 10 points. Jaylyn Cagle added nine points, Emma Kate McCord finished with seven points and Oliva Duffel scored three points for BIC.

“ICC is a good team and they have shooters and we didn’t find the shooters a few times today and it cost us. We are not very good from the free throw line right now and I don’t if it’s in our head or what but we have to get that fixed. Hats to Quinn Johnson who is a great ball player,” BIC head coach Trevor Matheny said after the game.