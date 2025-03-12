Top Menu Bar
SportsMarch 12, 2025

Sports Roundup - 1A State Basketball Tournament action

Marked Tree Lady Indians triumphed over Sacred Heart 42-31 in the 1A state tournament, with standout performances from Zyonna Anderson and Journi Versie. The Indians also secured a 66-46 win over Nevada.

Anthony Cossey avatar
Anthony Cossey

The Marked Tree Lady Indians got 14 points from Zyonna Anderson and 10 points from Journi Versie as the Lady Indians beat Sacred Heart 42-31 in their first round game of the Class 1A state tournament at Wildcat Arena in Trumann. The game as tied 9-9 after one, 20-20 at halftime, as Sacred Heart led 30-29 after three quarters. Marked Tree held the Lady Knights to two points in the fourth quarter in the win. Alyssa McGuire added six points, Lakrissa Dupree tossed in five points, Ava McCuiston finished with four points as Amya Nesbitt chipped in three points for the Lady Indians. “I thought our energy and effort was atrocious the first half. The third quarter was a little better and the fourth quarter was how we like it to be. We have to find a way to better in the first half for the next game,” Marked Tree head coach Colten Frazier said.

Marked Tree led from start to finish win their 66-46 win over Nevada in the Class 1A state tournament in Trumann. The Indians led 21-11 after one, 39-17 at halftime and 54-28 after three quarters. Four Indian players scored in double figures as Ken Carter had 16 points, Landon Lewis tossed in 13 points, Dawon Smith scored 12 points and Jonah Walker finished with 12 points. D.J. Stacy added six points, JayKamion Williams had four points with Josh Rand and Isaiah Malone scoring two points each for the Marked Tree.

Advertisement
Related
SportsMar. 12
Riverside Lady Rebels blitz through first round
SportsMar. 12
Armorel thumps Osceola in season opener
SportsMar. 12
Blytheville squads see season end
SportsMar. 12
Lady Lions season ends in quarterfinals
Related
Tigers defeat Blue Devils in extra innings
SportsMar. 12
Tigers defeat Blue Devils in extra innings
McHan pitches no hitter in Lady Pirates first win 
SportsMar. 12
McHan pitches no hitter in Lady Pirates first win 
Hurler Moore fans 13 in Lions win
SportsMar. 12
Hurler Moore fans 13 in Lions win
Gosnell run rules Colts behind Perkins strong outing
SportsMar. 12
Gosnell run rules Colts behind Perkins strong outing
Morris tosses no-hitter against Bay in season opener
SportsMar. 12
Morris tosses no-hitter against Bay in season opener
Lady Indians fall to Jasper at 1A state tournament
SportsMar. 12
Lady Indians fall to Jasper at 1A state tournament
BIC suffers devastating loss against Quitman
SportsMar. 12
BIC suffers devastating loss against Quitman
Lady Warriors fall to Cutter Morning Star
SportsMar. 12
Lady Warriors fall to Cutter Morning Star
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy