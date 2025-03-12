Sports Roundup - 1A State Basketball Tournament action

The Marked Tree Lady Indians got 14 points from Zyonna Anderson and 10 points from Journi Versie as the Lady Indians beat Sacred Heart 42-31 in their first round game of the Class 1A state tournament at Wildcat Arena in Trumann. The game as tied 9-9 after one, 20-20 at halftime, as Sacred Heart led 30-29 after three quarters. Marked Tree held the Lady Knights to two points in the fourth quarter in the win. Alyssa McGuire added six points, Lakrissa Dupree tossed in five points, Ava McCuiston finished with four points as Amya Nesbitt chipped in three points for the Lady Indians. “I thought our energy and effort was atrocious the first half. The third quarter was a little better and the fourth quarter was how we like it to be. We have to find a way to better in the first half for the next game,” Marked Tree head coach Colten Frazier said.

Marked Tree led from start to finish win their 66-46 win over Nevada in the Class 1A state tournament in Trumann. The Indians led 21-11 after one, 39-17 at halftime and 54-28 after three quarters. Four Indian players scored in double figures as Ken Carter had 16 points, Landon Lewis tossed in 13 points, Dawon Smith scored 12 points and Jonah Walker finished with 12 points. D.J. Stacy added six points, JayKamion Williams had four points with Josh Rand and Isaiah Malone scoring two points each for the Marked Tree.