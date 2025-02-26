Top Menu Bar
February 26, 2025

Sports Round-Up

Tyrus Reel's buzzer-beater propels EPC to the championship with a 59-57 win over Bay. Riverside's Lady Rebels also advance, defeating Rector 66-43, setting up a thrilling rivalry finale.

Tyrus Reel hit a jumper in the lane at the buzzer to send EPC to the championship game with a 59-57 win over Bay this past Saturday in Rector. The game was tied 15-15 after one, Bay led 30-29 at halftime and EPC led 44-43 at the end of three. Doug Reel led EPC with 18 points as Tyrus Reel added 16 points. Quincy Perry tossed in 10 points, Ashton Reel scored eight points as Jacob Gaines added seven points for EPC. “Guys played hard and fought hard, we made a couple mistakes but we’ll try to learn from them. I’m just proud of my guys tonight,” EPC head coach JeMarcus Thaxton said after the game.

Riverside got 27 points from Brooklyn Berry and 21 points from Arden Vaughn as the Lady Rebels beat Rector 66-43 to secure a spot in the 2A-3 district tournament championship game. Rector led 10-9 after one, Riverside came back to lead 24-17 at halftime and 50-32 after three quarters. Ryley Eakins added six points for the Lady Rebels, Annalee Qualls and Briley Travis scored four points each, Klaire Womack tossed in three points and Macky Morgan chipped in a point for Riverside. “I thought our team prevailed tonight. We stayed the course and we tested tonight and I thought we needed that,” Riverside head coach Tyler Timms said after the game. “I guess it’s just the way it’s supposed to be with us playing BIC in the championship game. Big rivalry game and I’m excited about the game,” Timms added.

