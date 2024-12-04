Top Menu Bar
February 18, 2025

Sports round-up: 2A-3 Junior High District Tournament

The Riverside Junior Lady Rebels and BIC Junior Mustangs secured victories in the opening round of the 2A-3 Junior High District Tournament, with Riverside extending their winning streak to 21 games.

The Riverside Junior Lady Rebels and the BIC Junior Mustangs both won their games in opening round action of the 2A-3 Junior High District Tournament being played at the MAC in Monette.

The Riverside Junior Lady Rebels won their 21st straight game with a 43-16 win over Marmaduke. Riverside will play

The Junior Lady Rebels jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter before stretching the lead to 16-2 at halftime. Riverside pushed the led to 29-11 after three before going on to win 43-16.

Bella Richardson led Riverside with 17 points as Shelby Clay added seven points. Scout Priest finished with six points, Gabriella Fields tossed in four points, Vada May Womack netted three points as Britton Hatch, Elliott Hogard, and Ava Emery all chipped in two points each for the Junior Lady Rebels.

The BIC Junior Mustangs came out hitting on all cylinders as they built a 23-4 lead after the opening quarter on their way to a 55-14 win over Cross County. BIC will play

BIC pushed their first quarter lead to 37-6 at halftime before leading 48-14 at the end of three quarters of play.

Gatlyn Hawkins led BIC with 15 points as Tysn Sipes finished with 10 points. Jake Hurst and AJ Lopez scored six points each, Rylan Hawkins tossed in five points, Issak Oliver, Jaxsyn Lamar, and Caleb Petznick had four points each and Wicker Craig chipped in one point for the Junior Mustangs.

