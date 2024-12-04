Sports round-up: 2A-3 District Tournament Semi-finals

The EPC Junior Lady Warriors got 10 points from Cambria Williams as they beat Piggott 25-18 in one semi-final game of the 2A-3 district tournament in Monette. The Junior Lady Warriors led 6-3 after one quarter, 18-7 at halftime and 21-11 after three quarters of play. Caitlynn Harbin and Sofia Hernandez scored four points each, Lexis Williams scored three points as Kenya Harston and Madi Dodd added two points each. “It was like a survive and advance game tonight after splitting with Piggott during the season. I just love to see their fight as they never get up and find a way to win games,” EPC head coach Spencer Harston said after the game.

AJ Johnson poured in 28 points but it wasn’t enough as the Corning Junior Bobcats beat the EPC Junior Warriors 48-45 in overtime in the 2A-3 junior high district tournament being play at the MAC in Monette. EPC lead 8-5 after one before Corning came back to lead 20-16 at halftime. EPC led 27-25 after three with the game being tied 38-38 at the end of regulation. Corning outscored EPC 10-5 in the overtime period. “They played hard and fought all game long and left it all on the floor, that is all you can ask of them. A couple things didn’t go our way but I’m very proud of my team tonight,” EPC head coach JeMarcus Thaxton said after the game.

The Riverside Junior Lady Rebels rolled to a 42-12 win over Corning in the semi-finals of the 2A-3 junior high district tournament in Monette. Riverside led 15-2 after one quarter, 22-2 at halftime, and 30-8 after three quarters. Bella Richardson led the Junior Lady Rebels with 16 points as Scout Priest finished with 15 points. Vada Mae Womack, Shelby Clay and Lilly Barrow all scored three points and Britton Hatch added two points for Riverside. “I liked how we played time, I thought we had really good energy and played super hard tonight. I thought we played really well defensively, especially holding them to two points in the first half. I really liked their toughness tonight,” Riverside head coach Tyler Timms about his team.

The BIC Junior Mustangs punched their ticket the championship game with a 48-18 win over Bay in the semi-finals of the 2A-3 district tournament in Monette. The Junior Mustangs led 12-6 after one, 21-10 at halftime, and 36-18 after three quarters. Rylan Hawkins scored 13 points to lead BIC while Wicker Craig had nine points. Noah Ibanez and Ty Sipes scored six points each, Nash Decker tossed in five points, Gatlyn Hawkins tossed in four points, Jake Hurst netted three points and Issak Oliver chipped in two points for the Junior Mustangs. “We came out and played hard with some intensity and they (Bay) came out with some intensity and kind of matched our intensity. We hit a few more shots in the second half and executed better offensively,” BIC head coach Taylor Layne said.