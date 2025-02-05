Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 5, 2025

Seminoles take on the Hoxie Mustangs

Osceola Lady Seminoles dominated the Hoxie Lady Mustangs 66-18, securing their second conference win. Arionna Dolton led with 21 points, as Hoxie's Sydney Noblin managed only 8 points.

Steve Knox avatar
Steve Knox
Osceola’s Shakari Black battles a pair of Lady Mustangs for the basketball during the first half of Osceola’s win over Hoxie. The Lady Seminoles scored an astounding 42 unanswered points over a 12 minute span of the first and second quarters to take a 42-3 lead. Osceola won its second conference game of the year 66-18.
Osceola’s Shakari Black battles a pair of Lady Mustangs for the basketball during the first half of Osceola’s win over Hoxie. The Lady Seminoles scored an astounding 42 unanswered points over a 12 minute span of the first and second quarters to take a 42-3 lead. Osceola won its second conference game of the year 66-18.
Osceola’s Kensley Whitfield looks to pass during the Lady Seminoles conference win over Hoxie. (Photos by Sandra Brand)
Osceola’s Kensley Whitfield looks to pass during the Lady Seminoles conference win over Hoxie. (Photos by Sandra Brand)

OSCEOLA - Osceola got its second conference win of the season Thursday when they defeated the Hoxie Lady Mustangs 66-18 at Seminole Arena.

The Lady Seminoles fell behind early as the Lady Mustangs Sydney Noblin made an early three-pointer but that would prove to be the only points of the quarter for the visitors as Osceola combined pressure defense and on point shooting to rattle off 32 consecutive points to end the first quarter, building a 32-3 lead after one period.

The Osceola lead would reach 42-3 before Hoxie scored with just over three minutes to play in the second period to make it a 42-6 ball game. Osceola would lead it 47-8 at the half.

With the “sportsmanship clock” running the entire second half, Osceola’s lead would be 57-14 after three quarters and 66-18 when the final horn sounded.

Arionna Dolton led Osceola with 21 points, 16 which came in the first half. America McNeal added 14 points and Neveah Jones scored 12 points, all in the second half. Teriyah Lee added six points for Osceola (3-12, 2-8). Hoxie was led by Noblin’s eight point effort. The Lady Mustangs fell to 2-19 overall and 0-10 in Conference 3-3A play.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 5
Osceola improves to 9-0 with win over Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Junior Seminoles win close one over Colts
SportsFeb. 5
Wildcats pick up non-conference win
SportsFeb. 5
Tigers win big on senior night
Related
Lady Lions lock down Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Lady Lions lock down Rivercrest
Hornets sting Cross County 77-50 in rival win
SportsFeb. 5
Hornets sting Cross County 77-50 in rival win
Second half surge gives Lady Warriors win over BIC
SportsFeb. 5
Second half surge gives Lady Warriors win over BIC
– Youth Action –
SportsFeb. 5
– Youth Action –
Senior Lions edge Colts in thriller
SportsFeb. 5
Senior Lions edge Colts in thriller
Manila Junior Boys top Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Manila Junior Boys top Rivercrest
Harrisburg Girls overwhelm Osceola
SportsFeb. 5
Harrisburg Girls overwhelm Osceola
Junior Lady Seminoles top Harrisburg
SportsFeb. 5
Junior Lady Seminoles top Harrisburg
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy