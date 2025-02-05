Seminoles take on the Hoxie Mustangs

OSCEOLA - Osceola got its second conference win of the season Thursday when they defeated the Hoxie Lady Mustangs 66-18 at Seminole Arena.

The Lady Seminoles fell behind early as the Lady Mustangs Sydney Noblin made an early three-pointer but that would prove to be the only points of the quarter for the visitors as Osceola combined pressure defense and on point shooting to rattle off 32 consecutive points to end the first quarter, building a 32-3 lead after one period.

The Osceola lead would reach 42-3 before Hoxie scored with just over three minutes to play in the second period to make it a 42-6 ball game. Osceola would lead it 47-8 at the half.

With the “sportsmanship clock” running the entire second half, Osceola’s lead would be 57-14 after three quarters and 66-18 when the final horn sounded.

Arionna Dolton led Osceola with 21 points, 16 which came in the first half. America McNeal added 14 points and Neveah Jones scored 12 points, all in the second half. Teriyah Lee added six points for Osceola (3-12, 2-8). Hoxie was led by Noblin’s eight point effort. The Lady Mustangs fell to 2-19 overall and 0-10 in Conference 3-3A play.