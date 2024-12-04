Top Menu Bar
February 5, 2025

Seminoles secure 3-3A regular season title

The Osceola Seminoles clinched the 3-3A regular season basketball title with a dominant 68-36 victory over Hoxie. Jeriyan Long led with 18 points, securing the top seed for the conference tournament.

Steve Knox
Steve Knox

HOXIE - The Osceola senior boys basketball team kept its Conference 3-3A record perfect Friday with a 68-36 win over the Hoxie Mustangs.

The Seminoles (17-6, 10-0) were paced by senior post player Jeriyan Long who scored 18 points. Fellow senior Chris Wilkins added nine points, while senior Jeremiah Jacobs and junior Kash Span both scored seven points.

The victory kept the Mustangs winless in conference play (2-18, 0-10) and also assured the Seminoles of the number one seed in the upcoming conference tournament at Harrisburg.

Osceola continued conference play Tuesday against Rivercrest and closes the regular season Thursday at home against Manila.

