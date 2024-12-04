Seminoles secure 3-3A regular season title

HOXIE - The Osceola senior boys basketball team kept its Conference 3-3A record perfect Friday with a 68-36 win over the Hoxie Mustangs.

The Seminoles (17-6, 10-0) were paced by senior post player Jeriyan Long who scored 18 points. Fellow senior Chris Wilkins added nine points, while senior Jeremiah Jacobs and junior Kash Span both scored seven points.

The victory kept the Mustangs winless in conference play (2-18, 0-10) and also assured the Seminoles of the number one seed in the upcoming conference tournament at Harrisburg.

Osceola continued conference play Tuesday against Rivercrest and closes the regular season Thursday at home against Manila.