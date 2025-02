LEPANTO - The Osceola senior boys basketball team stepped in at the last minute to fill an opening in the EPC Invitational and would defeat the host Warriors 50-49 Saturday.

Osceola was paced by junior MJ Washington who scored 16 points. Senior Jeriyan Long added 14 points, while Tyler Bell and Tyrese James both chipped in seven points for the Seminoles.

Osceola improved to 12-6 overall while EPC fell to 12-5 overall.