Second half surge sends Osceola to tourney title

HARRISBURG – For the second straight district game, the Osceola Seminoles used a second half surge to down their opponents.

First it was rival Rivercrest, then Saturday it was Newport who suffered the consequences after halftime as the Noles rolled to a 93-71 win.

It begs the question, what does head coach Bryanth Basemore say during intermission that lights a fire under his team?

“You go into halftime making adjustments,” replied Basemore as he held back a laugh of the locker room talk. “We talk defense first, then offense last. But in between that, I have to figure out what it takes to poke the bear.

“Luckily, I said the right things; challenged them the right way and they responded how they should have started out the game. Honestly, if we play the first half like we play the second half we can be a scary team to face.”

Leading by just 37-33 at the break, the bear was awakened in the first three minutes of the third quarter as Osceola scorched Newport with a 16-5 run to lead 53-38.

The trio of Jeriyan Long, M.J. Washington and A.J. Brown sank threes that highlighted the spurt which also saw Washington complete a traditional three-point play.

“We just need to figure out how to get that right,” said Basemore of putting two halves together of solid basketball, “because that’s what we’re going to need in the regional and state run.”

Also key to the win was the play of senior Jeremiah Jacobs who contributed eight points, five rebounds and five steals off the bench as he provided a much needed spark for his squad.

“He’s the unsung hero,” said Basemore of Jacobs. “He always knows what to do and when to do it. Hit some big shots, and stays composed. He never gets rattled. I hate that he’s a senior.”

Fellow senior Long was the team’s second leading scorer with 20 points behind Washington’s 23 and had a team-high 11 boards and Basemore heaped praise on his leader.

“You know what, he’s the catalyst,” said the third-year head coach. “He drives the car; we’re just the passengers.

“If he continues to improve, maybe get us three or four more points, three or four more rebounds,” continued Basemore, “and becomes more vocal, we’re going to be scary.”

Washington, too, had his second consecutive game with 20 or more points. A wrap around pass to Jacobs highlighted a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter which sent the Noles to a 76-54 lead. He had steals on three straight possessions – all leading to baskets.

With 4:11 to go in the game, the outcome was decided.

The junior finished the game with the 23 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four assists.

Tyler Bell also contributed 15 points as the Seminoles now prepare to face Mountain View (12-15) in the first round of the regional tournament at Melbourne.

“Yes, you want to be a one,” said Basemore of earning a top seed. “It might make the path a little easier but even if it doesn’t personally I welcome a tough road. We have a seasoned bunch of guys and we’re excited about finishing the process.”