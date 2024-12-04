Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 12, 2025

RJHS verses OJHS

Rivercrest’s Christian Nunn snags a rebound as Osceola’s Zae Burnette (4) looks on during the rivalry game with Osceola Junior High Feb. 4. Osceola rallied from 11 points down in the third quarter to tie the game at 43-43 before Marvell Carr gave the Jr. Noles the lead for good with a three-pointer. Carr scored a game-high 22 points – 17 in the second half – as OJHS defeated Rivercrest, 64-60. Jaylen Hatch joined Carr in double figures with 19. The Jr. Colts placed three players in double digits with Lathen Bolden leading the way with 20, while Nunn and T.J. Hayes tallied 15 each. Osceola is the two seed in this week’s 3A-3 District Tournament, while Rivercrest is seeded third. (Photo By David Pierce)
