Riverside tennis teams receive state championship rings

Riverside's tennis teams celebrated their 2A State Championship victory, receiving rings during a basketball game event. Key players Brooklyn Berry, Malorie Booth, and Thatcher Durham led the winning efforts.

story image illustation
Photo By Revis Blaylock
story image illustation
Photo By Revis Blaylock

Riverside girls and boys tennis teams received their state championship rings on Tuesday night between the junior and senior girls basketball games. The teams, coached by Terry Connor and assisted by Scott Dunkerson, took the 2A State Championship with Brooklyn Berry and Malorie Booth winning the state doubles and Thatcher Durham winning the state singles. Bennett Durham and Kaylee Cox were the doubles state runner-up.

Members of the Riverside girls tennis team from left, front: Bennett Durham, Kaylee Cox, Brooklyn Berry, Bella Richardson, Lela Poe, Avery Moore; back: Malorie Booth, Blakely Biggers, Madison Hood, Henleigh McAnally, Scout Priest, Emmie Sanders, Arden Vaughn.

Members of the Riverside boys tennis team are, from left: Carter Rea, Zain McClure, Tucker Emery, Landon Berry, Kade Laird, Bryce Smith, Cash Gillis, Brayeson Timms, Maddox Stone, Thatcher Durham.

