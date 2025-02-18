Riverside pulls away from Calico Rock

LAKE CITY - Riverside pulled away from visiting Calico Rock in the second quarter and went on to post a 73-47 victory over the Pirates Friday on Senior Night at Riverside High School.

The Rebels and Pirates battled back and forth in a close first quarter as the Rebels took a 15-14 lead after one period. Calico Rock’s Heath Brothers scored eight points in the period to keep the Pirates close. Thatcher Durham and Daniel Couch fueled the Riverside attack as they heated up combining for four three-pointers in the second quarter as the Rebels took a 34-25 lead at the half as they outscored the Pirates 19-11 in the quarter.

Riverside kept the pressure on in the third period as Durham nailed three long balls, outscoring Calico Rock 20-12 in the period to take a 54-37 lead to the final quarter.

The Rebels would keep pushing the lead out to 20 or more in the final quarter until they reached the final 26 point margin.

Brothers led Calico Rock with 16 points. Eli Thornton added 13 points, Landon Russell added nine points while Kyle French had four points.

Thatcher Durham led the Rebels with 20 points (18 of which came on six three). Cash Gillis had 19 and Brayeson Timms had 12 for the Rebels. Couch had eight points, Tucker Emery had five points while Lawson Beck, Brandon Tucker and Kade Laird all had three points for Riverside.

The Rebels improved to 30-6 overall with the non-conference win. Calico Rock fell to 20-8 on the season with the loss