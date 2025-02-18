Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 18, 2025

Riverside pulls away from Calico Rock

Riverside dominated Calico Rock 73-47 on Senior Night, pulling away in the second quarter. Thatcher Durham led with 20 points, while Heath Brothers scored 16 for the Pirates. Riverside improved to 30-6.

Riverside senior Cash Gillis scores two of his 19 points as the Rebels knocked off Calico Rock on Senior Night, (Photo By Revis Blaylock)
Riverside senior Cash Gillis scores two of his 19 points as the Rebels knocked off Calico Rock on Senior Night, (Photo By Revis Blaylock)

LAKE CITY - Riverside pulled away from visiting Calico Rock in the second quarter and went on to post a 73-47 victory over the Pirates Friday on Senior Night at Riverside High School.

The Rebels and Pirates battled back and forth in a close first quarter as the Rebels took a 15-14 lead after one period. Calico Rock’s Heath Brothers scored eight points in the period to keep the Pirates close. Thatcher Durham and Daniel Couch fueled the Riverside attack as they heated up combining for four three-pointers in the second quarter as the Rebels took a 34-25 lead at the half as they outscored the Pirates 19-11 in the quarter.

Riverside kept the pressure on in the third period as Durham nailed three long balls, outscoring Calico Rock 20-12 in the period to take a 54-37 lead to the final quarter.

The Rebels would keep pushing the lead out to 20 or more in the final quarter until they reached the final 26 point margin.

Brothers led Calico Rock with 16 points. Eli Thornton added 13 points, Landon Russell added nine points while Kyle French had four points.

Thatcher Durham led the Rebels with 20 points (18 of which came on six three). Cash Gillis had 19 and Brayeson Timms had 12 for the Rebels. Couch had eight points, Tucker Emery had five points while Lawson Beck, Brandon Tucker and Kade Laird all had three points for Riverside.

The Rebels improved to 30-6 overall with the non-conference win. Calico Rock fell to 20-8 on the season with the loss

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 18
Marked Tree defeats rival EPC, 55-47
SportsFeb. 18
Junior Mustangs win district tournament title
SportsFeb. 18
1A-3 Junior District Tournament held in Luxora
SportsFeb. 18
Huge second half propels Lady Rebels past Mammoth
Related
Welch signs to play golf with WBU
SportsFeb. 18
Welch signs to play golf with WBU
Caruthersville Tigers claw Pirates on senior night
SportsFeb. 18
Caruthersville Tigers claw Pirates on senior night
Junior Lady Lions capture fourth consecutive crown
SportsFeb. 18
Junior Lady Lions capture fourth consecutive crown
Lions cap ‘purr’fect season with tourney title
SportsFeb. 18
Lions cap ‘purr’fect season with tourney title
All top seeds advance in the 3A-3 JH district
SportsFeb. 18
All top seeds advance in the 3A-3 JH district
Jr. Boys First Round Recap
SportsFeb. 18
Jr. Boys First Round Recap
Osceola girls rally past Hoxie
SportsFeb. 18
Osceola girls rally past Hoxie
Sports round-up: 2A-3 District Tournament Semi-finals
SportsFeb. 18
Sports round-up: 2A-3 District Tournament Semi-finals
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy