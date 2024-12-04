Rebels lose heartbreaker to Rector in district semi-finals

Riverside (30-7) had a chance to tie the game and head to overtime but Brayeson Timms layup at the buzzer rolled off the rim sending the Rebels to a 48-46 loss at the hands of Rector this past Saturday.

Rector took the early 1-0 lead before Timms hit two free throws and Daniel Couch hit a jumper to make it 4-1 Riverside. Cash Gillis scored in the paint between three-pointers from the Cougars making the score 7-6 Rector with 3:59 left. Thatcher Durham canned a three-ball from the left corner for the Rebels only to see Rector score the next five points to make it 13-9 Cougars. Couch hit triple twine and scored down low as Bryce Smith scored down low to give Riverside a 16-15 lead after the opening quarter.

Gillis pushed the lead to 18-15 with a basket inside only to see the Cougars tie it at 18-18 with a three-pointer. Rector took a 20-18 lead with a jumper before Gillis hit two free throws to make it 20-20 with 2:45 left. The Cougars drilled a three-pointer to take a 23-20 lead at halftime.

Rector pushed the lead to 26-20 with a three-pointer early in the third quarter as Gillis hit one of two free throws to make the score 26-21 Cougars. Rector hit two free throws, Gillis scored down low and Couch converted an old-school three-point play to make it 28-26 Rector with 4:53 left. Back to back three-pointers from the Cougars pushed their lead to 34-26 only to see Rebels hit back to back jumpers in the lane from Couch and Gillis and a jumper from Couch to make the score 34-32 Rector. The Cougars scored inside and Couch hit another jumper making the score 36-34 Rector after three quarters of play.

The Cougars pushed the lead to 39-34 with a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter as Smith hit a jumper for Riverside making it 39-36 Cougars. Rector canned another three-pointer but the Rebels got back to back basket from Gillis and Smith making it 44-40 Cougars with 2:03 left in the game. Gillis hit a jumper and Timms hit one of two free throws to cut the lead to 45-43 only to see Rector convert an old-school three-point play to push the lead to 48-43. Smith converted an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 48-46 Rector with 13 seconds left. The Cougars missed two free throws with six seconds left as Timms got the ball and drove down the court. But his layup rolled off the rim as the horn sounded to give Rector the win.

“I’ll take the credit for tonight as I didn’t get them ready to play,” Riverside head coach Buster Campbell said after the game. “We weren’t ready to play and they (Rector) wanted it a whole lot more than we did,” Campbell added. “We have to make a shot every once in a while, they did that and we didn’t,” Campbell said.

Couch led Riverside with 16 points, Gillis finished with 15 points. Smith tossed in nine points and Timms and Durham added three points each for the Rebels.