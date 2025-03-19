Pirates top Raiders in non-conference baseball

GOSNELL - The Gosnell Pirates rode a solid pitching performance by senior hurler Ashton Suthern and an offense which erupted for a season high 14 runs to defeat visiting Nettleton 14-3 Monday, March 10.

Suthern threw a total of 90 pitches in going all five innings, 60 of which were strikes. Suthern gave up three runs (two earned) in nine hits, while walking two and striking out six Raider batters. Suthern gave up single runs in the second, third and fourth innings.

The Pirates scored five times in the bottom of the first inning off of Nettleton starter Wyatt Park. Park did not survive the inning as he was lifted in favor of Kamren Bender who the Pirates touched for three second inning runs. The Pirates scored once in the third and five times in the fourth to build a 14-3 lead. Gosnell scored its third inning run off of Carter Clarkson and all of its fourth inning runs off of Jackson Butler and Bennett Ditto.

Connor Whitehead paced the Pirates offense with a 2-for 3 performance at the plate. Whitehead also scored a pair of runs and had 3 RBI. First baseman Chase Perkins went 1-for-3 with a run scored and 2 RBI. Pirates lead off hitter Grant Glintborg went 2-for-4 at the dish with two runs scored and 3 RBI. Catcher Chad Stewart was 2-for-2 at the plate, drew a pair of walks, scored three runs and had 2 RBI

Leftfielder Easton Dickson went 2-for 3 at the plate, scored 2 runs and had two RBI.

Suthern scored two runs while drawing a pair of walks. Rightfielder Camden LaCotts drew two walks scored a run and had an RBI for the Pirates.

The Pirates banged out 11 hits, picked up 10 walks and had three extra base hits on doubles by Perkins, Stewart and Whitehead.

Gosnell had nine stolen bases in the game with Dickson stealing four and Stewart getting two.

Nettleton fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss, while Gosnell improved to 2-1 on the season with the win.