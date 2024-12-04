Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 18, 2025

Pierce keeps sight on semifinals and Warriors

Joseph Fondren

BLYTHEVILLE-The Conference 4A-3 Basketball semifinals are still set for Thursday at Chickasaw Arena. The matchups are two girls games, the first between Highland and Brookland and the second between Blytheville and Westside. The boys semis feature Brookland taking on Highland and Blytheville meeting Westside.

Blytheville head coach McKenzie Pierce’s Chicks are set to meet rival Westside, which defeated Gosnell 63-59 Monday night.

Warriors head coach Mark Whitmire said, “Blytheville has a really good basketball team. It will take out best game to play against those guys, because they have been playing very well. All we can do is tip it up and do the best that we can.”

The Chicks Pierce countered Whitmire with, “We will have to be able to guard their shooters. They can really shoot the three. The key to me with any team that shoots the ball well is that you have to be really good at guarding the ball,” said Pierce.

The Warriors are paced by Weston Honeycutt and Michael Dew. Honeycutt poured in 30 points and Dew had eight in the win over Gosnell Monday.

Blytheville and Westside split their regular season series with the Warriors winning Jan. 10 80-75 and the Chicks taking a 61-41 win 18 days later.

Blytheville and Westside are scheduled to tip of Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

