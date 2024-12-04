Osceola Seminoles win state by playing like a team

Unlike any of the other state championships Osceola has played for over the last eight years, this time I was not present when the Seminoles tipped off against the Melbourne Bearkatz Thursday night in Hot Springs. But like the last time the Seminoles played in the Bank OZK Arena, Osceola walked away with the Class 3A State Championship.

I must admit that there was a time this season when I thought there was no way Osceola would make it all the way to Hot Springs much less win another State title. But thankfully, I was dead wrong.

The Seminoles played like a team on a mission after dropping their regional semifinal clash with the Bergman Panthers just a little over two weeks ago by a 56-48 count.

That loss to Bergman snapped a 13 game winning streak by the Seminoles. Osceola’s last loss before that game was when they came up on the short end of a 68-50 score to Class 5A Valley View. How did the Seminoles turn things around. They did it be playing lockdown defense. Osceola won its tenth game of the 2024-2025 season on Jan. 7 at home against Hoxie by an 81-31 score. In fact only one team the Seminoles would face the rest of the way would eclipse the 68 point mark that being Newport in the Seminoles 93-71 Conference Tournament championship game win. Over their last 18 games of the season, Osceola gave up just under 52 points per game. In regional play Osceola gave up only 54 points per game. In state tournament action that number fell to 47 points per contest.

It has always been said, offense is nice and flashy but defense wins championships. That was certainly the case here. In the regionals, Osceola averaged 58 points per game. That number ticked up slightly to 58.25 points per game in the state play.

It wasn’t flashy at times, but it was effective.

Osceola won by playing team basketball when it mattered. Osceola’s guard play was superb down the stretch of the season and the Seminoles, while not the tallest team played long. Senior Jeriyan Long was tough inside often going up against players three to six inches taller. Long was a rebounding machine, kept other players off the boards and blocked shots with reckless abandon. Long earned All-State Tournament honors for his efforts. Senior Donovan Littleton played great defense and was a force on the boards and swatted opponents shots.

Senior Jeremiah Jacobs played with great determination earning a spot on the all region team. and the All-State Tournament team. Jacobs played superb defense, snuck inside and scored several times and proved to be a force from the outside hitting crucial shots time after time. Juniors MJ Washington, Tyler Bell and Kash Span all had their moments and played a pivotal role in the state title run.

Bell had a quarter to remember in the state championship game scoring 11 points in the opening quarter including three bombs from well outside the arc. Washington would pick up the slack and his free throw shooting helped the Seminoles win many a game and sealed the deal in the state title game. His final free throw of the season gave Osceola a four point lead and helped Washington earn Most Valuable Player honors. Span was a force on the glass and dishing the ball off to teammates and his nine third quarter points in the Seminoles quarterfinal win over Helena included the rare four-point play.

Seniors Chris Wilkins and Tyrese James also played a big part in Osceola run to Hot Springs, while junior Anthony Brown’s scoring off the bench proved huge on more than one occasion.

Senior Byron Kirkwood, sophomore guards Dedrick Coleman and junior s Jacob Smith and Williams Spencer also played their roles well during the season. We also got a glimpse of the future with freshmen guard Marvell Carr, and forwards Jeremiah Brock and Jaylen Hatch, all who moved up after the junior high season ended. All saw action in the state tournament win over Helena and in the semifinal win over Elkins.

It all ended just six short days ago on the floor of Bank OZK Arena. The win gave Osceola its seventh state title in basketball (in eight tries) and its third since 2020 (the Pandemic championship which was awarded to the Seminoles and their neighbors to the South at Rivercrest).

I must admit sitting at home, listening to the voice live stream by my friend Michael Ephlin on Seminole Nation, it was a different type of experience. But like the hundreds of Osceola fans who made the trip to Hot Springs, watched or listened to the live streams on PBS I reveled as Osceola brought home yet another state crown.

Folks it has been my privilege to watch and report on the young men and women who take part in athletics in South Mississippi County since 2006. Watching them succeed never gets old.

So congratulations to the Seminoles and Coach Bryanth Basemore who earns his first state title as a head coach and to his assistants Henry Kimbrough, Tracey Allen and Tevin Orr. Those men did a tremendous job and the Osceola School District is fortunate to have each of them.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see what happens in the 2025-2026 season.