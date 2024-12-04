Osceola remains perfect in conference play

OSCEOLA - Osceola head coach Bryanth Basemore’s starting five were all seniors Friday night as the Seminoles closed out the home portion of their 2024-2025 schedule with a 69-55 victory over the Manila Lions. Basemore started Byron Kirkwood, Tyrese James, Chris Wilkins, Donovan Littleton and Jeriyan Long and the group played with great energy giving their team a 11-2 lead with 3:14 to play in the opening quarter.

Osceola started the scoring as Long worked inside for two, Wilkins hit a jumper, Long buried two free throws, and Kirkwood scored inside to make it 8-0 Seminoles.

Manila’s Byron Kisner snapped the Seminole run with a bucket in the paint to make it 8-2. Long then buried a long three to make it 11-2 and drew a time out from Lions head coach Heath Matheny. Manila came out of the time out with some life as Andrew Evers buried a corner three and Kisner scored inside again to make it 11-7. A Wilkins jumper would make it 13-7, before the Lions Kisner’s basket made it 13-9. Osceola would end the quarter with a three-ball by James to make it 16-9 after eight minutes.

Manila would draw closer on Evers corner three to start the second period, but Osceola’s Tyler Bell would answer with a three to make it 19-12. The Lions Harrison Hudson converted a pair of free throws with 6:53 to play in the half to make it 19-14 and Lions senior Rex Farmer sank a three-ball to make it 19-17 Seminoles.

Osceola’s Bell would hit a runner before Kisner hit the second of two free throws to make it 21-18 Osceola. The Seminoles responded with a 7-0 spurt, as Littleton scored on a put back, Wilkins drilled a jumper, and AJ Brown hit a rainbow three pointer to give Osceola a double digit lead at 28-18.

Manila’s Farmer made it 28-20 with 2:50 to play in the half when fouled inside but missed the and one opportunity. Daniel Azucena would get the Lions within 28-22 with a pair of free throws, but a 6-0 Osceola run would make it 34-22 as Long scored on a rebound, James stole a pass and went coast to coast for a layup and Long’s runner would make it 34-22. The Lions would get the lead down to nine at the break as Farmer buried a long three to make it 34-25.

Osceola’s Basemore was visibly upset with Farmer’s bucket as the Seminoles had the ball and could have held for the final shot but turned the ball over. “We need to stay focused in those situations,” said the Seminoles head coach. “We can’t afford to give them that opportunity.”

The Lions would draw within seven points on the opening possession of the third quarter as a designed play found Farmer open for an alley oop layup to make it 34-27. Osceola responded with buckets by Brown and Littleton to make it 38-27. Farmer then hit a pair of free tosses at the 5:59 mark to make it 38-29.

Azucena added two free throws and corner three by Evers got the Lions within four points. Farmer would then hit a bucket to make it a 38-36 game with 4:21 to play in the third quarter.

Osceola responded with 8-0 run to build its lead back to 10 points at 46-36. A Brown free throw followed by another three-pointer, a steal and layup by James and a runner by Bell put the Seminoles up by double digits.

The Lions Kisner would work inside for a bucket to stop the Seminole run but Wilkins three-pointer made it 49-38. Azucena would hit one of two free throws to make it 49-39 before Bell scored on back-to-back run outs to make it 53-39. Kisner would score inside for the Lions but Long worked inside to score before the buzzer to give the Seminoles a 55-41 advantage heading to the final period.

Azucena would make it 55-43 early in the fourth, but Osceola’s Long would hit a jumper to make it 57-46. Farmer then finished an old fashioned three-point play to make it 57-46 with 5:49 to play. Osceola answered with and one layup by Long to make it 60-46 at the 4:39 mark.

The Lions’ Evers then buried a long three to make it 60-49 with 4 minutes to play. But Osceola would put the game away with a 6-0 run as Long scored while drawing Kisner’s fifth personal foul with 3:34 to play. Long would score again moments later and Brown would turn a steal into points to make it 66-49 Seminoles.

The Lions Carson Baltimore would hit a three moments later to make it 66-52, but Long would hit two free tosses with 2:30 to play. The Lions Farmer then nailed a long three to make it 68-55. Both coaches would clear their benches with just under two minutes remaining and Wilkins would set the final with a free throw with 1:12 to play.

The Lions (12-14 overall and 7-5 in league play) will be the third seed in the upcoming conference tournament at Harrisburg. Farmer led Manila with 17 points while Evers had 15 on five long balls. Kisner had 11 points, while Azucena added seven points, Baltimore had three and Harrison chipped in two points. The Lions were 11-of 14 from the line for the game.

Osceola got a game-high 24 points from Long, while Bell added 18 points. Wilkins and Brown both scored eight points, while James had seven points. Kirkwood and Littleton both scored four points for the Seminoles.

“Going 12-0 in league play is not easy,” said Osceola’s Basemore after the game. “I had to go talk to “The Legend” (Coach Frankie Gathen) and say hi after this one. It is a real testament to our players and my coaches. We all work extremely hard for the Seminoles (19-6, 12-0) who hit 7 of 12 from the charity stripe.”