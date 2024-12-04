Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 18, 2025

Osceola girls rally past Hoxie

Osceola's girls basketball team overcame an early deficit to defeat Hoxie 52-37 in the 3A-3 Senior High Conference Tournament. Key performances from Lee and Dolton fueled the comeback victory.

Steve Knox avatar
Steve Knox
Hoxie Dialyla Davis (right) cuts off Osceola’s America McNeal. Hoxie built an early lead but the Lady Seminoles would storm back to get the victory.
Osceola’s Neveah Jones is chased by Hoxie’s Natalie Jo Brand. (Photos by Sandra Brand)
Hoxie’s Madison Light tries to catch a pass while defended by several Osceola defenders. Osceola scored 33 second half points to rally past the Lady Mustangs.
Osceola’s Ari Dolton drives for two points during the first quarter of the Lady Seminoles win over Hoxie.
HARRISBURG - Sixth seeded Osceola opened the 3A-3 Senior High Conference Tournament with a 52-37 come from behind victory over the seventh seeded Hoxie Lady Mustangs Saturday afternoon at Hornets Gymnasium in Harrisburg.

Osceola did not get off to a solid start as they were assessed a technical foul for having the wrong color jerseys prior to tip off. The Lady Mustangs made the free throw and had a 1-0 lead, which grew to 3-0, then 6-0 when freshman Natalie Brand buried a corner three-ball.

Osceola would finally get on the scoreboard as Teriyah Lee hit the second of two free throws to make it 6-1. Hoxie would then go on a 6-2 run to build a 12-3 lead on a Gracie Felton bucket. But Osceola would rattle off six straight points as Ari Dolton heated up to cut the Lady Mustang lead to 12-9. Hoxie would build the lead back to seven points at 16-9, but a long three by Lee would make it 16-12 after one period.

Both teams would struggle to score in the second period as Hoxie would lead by as many as nine twice before Osceola made it a 25-18 game at the half on an America McNeal free throw.

The Lady Seminoles would turn the game around in the third period as their pressure defense caused numerous Lady Mustang turnovers. An 8-0 run capped by a Dolton three-ball gave Osceola its first lead at 26-25. Hoxie would retake the lead on a bucket by Madison Light but Osceola would keep it rolling as Dolton and Lee heated up ending the third period with a 10-2 run to take a 36-29 lead to the final period.

The Osceola lead would eventually get to double digits and foul trouble began to hurt the Lady Mustangs as Light and then Felton both picked up their fifth personal fouls. Lee would score nine points in the final period as Osceola pushed its lead to the final 15 point margin.

The Lady Seminoles converted 17-29 free throws while Hoxie made only eight of 22 attempts, all of which came in the first half.

Felton led Hoxie with 14 points, while Light added 10 points. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a record of 3-24.

Lee led the Lady Seminoles with 20 points. Dolton added 16 points (eight in the decisive third quarter) and McNeal had 12 points. Neveah Jones and Shakari black both had two points for the Lady Noles. Osceola improved to 4-14 with the win and met third seeded Harrisburg Monday. The winner of that game faced Rivercrest Tuesday.

