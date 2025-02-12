Osceola 7th grade boys double up Rivercrest

OSCEOLA - The Osceola 7th Grade Boys defended their home floor against Rivercrest, winning 38-19 Tuesday. Stormie Hughes fueled the victory with 18 points. Zee Brown led the way for the Colts, scoring nine of their points.

Rivercrest capitalized on a rough Seminole start by going on a 7-0 run. Brown did his damage early, getting a steal in the back court and scoring through contact which forced an Osceola timeout. After the timeout, he shook his defender and pulled up from behind the line. Hughes took charge, making a pair of buckets inside and scoring at the charity stripe. His efforts drew Osceola closer with the score 9-8 late in the first half. He’d focus on finding his teammates and his assist to Burnette made the score 14-10 in favor of the Seminoles at half. Hughes had seven first-half points.

Osceola came out strong in the second half, scoring the first five points. Hughes busted a contested three which brought the lead to double digits at 22-12. Osceola kept getting it inside to score, and their defense shut the door on the Colts, going on to win by 19 points.