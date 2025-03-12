Morris tosses no-hitter against Bay in season opener

Harrisburg’s Hawlee Morris tossed a no-hitter in the Lady Hornets’ 9-0 season opening win over Bay last Monday (March 3) in Bay. Harrisburg head coach Emma Shinn recorded her first win as a head coach.

The Lady Hornets plated three runs in the top of the first inning as Addy Biggs doubled leading off the game as Camilla Spiegel followed with a single as Biggs scored on a throwing error to make it 1-0 Harrisburg. Spiegel scored on a passed ball making it 2-0 before Hannah Mross reached on an infield hit as Sofie Mooney struck out. Mross moved to second and third on passed balls and scored on a ground out by Chesney Henderson to make it 3-0. Cheyenne Meilke popped out for the third out.

Bay got a runner on base on a dropped third strike only to see her thrown out by Mross stealing third for the third out. Harrisburg added three more runs in the top of the second inning as Hawlee Morris struck out leading off and Madisyn Brazile lined out. Brilee Thomas drew a two-out walk before Biggs tripled to plate Thomas making it 4-0 Lady Hornets.

Spiegel walked and moved to second before Mross singled to plate Biggs and Spiegel to make the score 6-0 Harrisburg. Morris struck out looking for the third out. The Lady Yellowjackets got a runner on with two outs only to be left on base as Morris got a groundout to end the inning.

Henderson reached on an error with one out only to be left on base as Morris watched strike three and Brazile popped out. Bay went three up an three down to end the third inning. Harrisburg went down in order as Thomas, Biggs and Spiegel all grounded out. Bay got a runner on with one out only to leave them stranded after a ground out and strikeout keeping the score 6-0 Lady Hornets. Mross grounded out before Mooney reached on a dropped third strike. Henderson reached on a fielder’s choice before Meilke walked. Mooney scored on a passed ball, Morris grounded out to score Henderson making it 8-0 before Meilke scored on a passed ball making it 9-0. Brazile reached on an error before Thomas popped out for the third out. Bay went three up and three down in the bottom half of the inning.

Biggs flew out and Spigel grounded out in the top of sixth inning before Mross walked and stole second base. Mooney struck out for the third out. The Lady Yellowjackets went three up and three down in the bottom half of the inning. Henderson popped out leading off the top of the seventh as Meilke doubled. Morris moved the runner to third base with a sacrifice bunt before Brazile popped out for the third out. Bay went three up and three down to end the game.

“Super proud of my girls and how they came out and played in the season opener. I’m super proud of Hawlee Morris of her performance in the circle,” Shinn said. “Super surreal and super excited to get my first win. I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” Shinn added.

Biggs led Harrisburg with two hits, two runs scored and a RBI as Mross had a hit, run scored, RBI and a stolen base. Spiegel had a hit and two runs scored, Meilke had a hit and run scored, Henderson had a run and a RBI as Morris added an RBI for the Lady Hornets.