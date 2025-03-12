Top Menu Bar
McHan pitches no hitter in Lady Pirates first win 

Freshman Avery McHan's no-hitter secures the Gosnell Lady Pirates' first win of the season, defeating Walnut Ridge 1-0. McHan struck out 11, with the game decided by Cheyanna Trapp's crucial RBI.

Gosnell Lady Pirates junior hitter Cheyanna Trapp fouls off a pitch Thursday night against the Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats. The Lady Pirates picked up their first win on the season as they escaped with a 1-0 victory.
Gosnell Lady Pirates junior hitter Cheyanna Trapp heads to first after making contact with a pitch Thursday night against the Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats. The Lady Pirates picked up their first win on the season as they escaped with a 1-0 victory.
GOSNELL— The Gosnell Lady Pirates picked up their first win of the season Thursday defeating Walnut Ridge 1-0 behind the no-hit pitching of freshman Avery McHan.

The Lady Pirates, who only managed four hits in the game, scored the only run they would need in the bottom of the first inning. Gosnell’s second batter, junior Cheyanna Trapp, singled to left field, scoring speedy senior Anna Claire Smith, who came around all the way from first base.

McHan carried her bid for a perfect game all the way to the seventh inning. Her effort for perfection ended with a full count walk on what would have been the final out of the game. The freshman pitcher would get the next batter to fly out to end the game.

McHan threw 93 pitches in her seven innings of work, 64 of which found the strike zone. McHan struck out 11 hitters and allowed the lone walk to earn the victory.

