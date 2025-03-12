McHan pitches no hitter in Lady Pirates first win 

GOSNELL— The Gosnell Lady Pirates picked up their first win of the season Thursday defeating Walnut Ridge 1-0 behind the no-hit pitching of freshman Avery McHan.

The Lady Pirates, who only managed four hits in the game, scored the only run they would need in the bottom of the first inning. Gosnell’s second batter, junior Cheyanna Trapp, singled to left field, scoring speedy senior Anna Claire Smith, who came around all the way from first base.

McHan carried her bid for a perfect game all the way to the seventh inning. Her effort for perfection ended with a full count walk on what would have been the final out of the game. The freshman pitcher would get the next batter to fly out to end the game.

McHan threw 93 pitches in her seven innings of work, 64 of which found the strike zone. McHan struck out 11 hitters and allowed the lone walk to earn the victory.