McGuire leads Marked Tree past Lady Armorel Tigers

ARMOREL― Marked Tree Lady Indians sophomore guard Alyssa McGuire’s 40-point game led the Lady Indians over 1A-3 Conference foe Armorel Lady Tigers, 67-10.

McGuire drained 12 three-point baskets on her way to scoring the game high 40-points.

The Lady Indians (17-4,5-1) led 37-1 at the half.

The Lady Tigers' first half point came from a made free throw by senior guard Emily Lloyd in the second quarter.

Armorel (4-14, 1-5) scored nine-points in the second half.

Sophomore Skylar Ashmore scored six-points and Lloyd chipped in all four of her points from the charity stripe.

The Junior Lady Indians defeated AJHS 20-15.

MTJHS led 11-2 at the half.

K. Fink led the Junior Lady Indians with a game high 11-points.

The Junior Lady Tigers were led by Kennedi Warren with six-points and Maddie Moore with five-points.

MT will travel to Earle Friday where they hope to avenge their 11-point loss to the Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 14.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Hoxie Monday night for a non-conference matchup against the Lady Mustangs.

Armorel defeated the Lady Mustangs 54-26 on Nov. 19.