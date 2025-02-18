Marked Tree defeats rival EPC, 55-47

Marked Tree and EPC battled back and forth all night with the Indians coming out on top with a 55-47 win over the Warriors in non-conference action Friday in Marked Tree.

Ashton Reel got EPC on the board first with a stick back basket before Jonah Walker got a stick back basket for the Indians to make it 2-2. EPC got a basket in the paint from Doug Reel and a three-ball from Ashton Reel to make the score 7-2 Warriors before the Indians got a three-pointer and a fast-break layup from DJ Stacy to tie the game at 7-7 with 5:28 left.

Isaiah Malone scored inside for Marked Tree to make it 9-7 Indians only to see EPC’s Tyrus Reel score in the paint and Ashton Reel hit two free throws making the score 11-9 Warriors. Marked Tree got back to back baskets down low from Landon Lewis and Walker before Perry scored in the paint for the Warriors to make the score 13-13. Walker scored inside for the Indians, Jacob Gaines got inside for a basket for EPC before Lewis hit two free throws and Walker scored down low making it 19-15 Marked Tree at the end of one quarter.

The Indians pushed the lead to 24-15 as Lewis canned a three-ball and scored inside before Tyrus Reel converted an old-school three-point play, Perry got a stick back and A.J. Johnson hit one of two free throws to give the Warriors a 24-21 lead with 4:33 left. EPC was issued a technical foul and Ken Carter hit one of two of the technical free throws then Walker scored down low to make it 27-21 before the Warriors reeled off the next nine points with Perry hitting triple twine, then scoring inside, and Gaines scoring back to back baskets to make it 30-27 EPC. Malone got a basket down low for Marked Tree and Tyrus Reel hit a jumper to make the halftime score 32-29 Warriors.

EPC pushed the lead to 34-29 with a basket in the paint from Tyrus Reel only to see the Indians get a jumper from JaKaymion Williams and a three-pointer from Malone to tie the game at 34-34 with 5:03 left. Gaines scored down low for EPC as the Indians got one of two free throws from Lewis and a three-ball from Stacy making the score 38-36 Marked Tree. Williams got a steal and layup as Walker scored inside for Marked Tree to push the lead to 42-36 before Perry drained a three-ball to make it 42-39 Indians. Malone canned a trey for the Indians late to make it 45-39 Marked Tree after three quarters.

Marked Tree scored the first five points of the fourth quarter as Walker hit one of two free throws and scored down as Carter hit two free throws making it 50-40 Warriors. Gaines hit one of two free throws for EPC, Dawon Smith hit two free throws and Walker scored inside for the Indians, before the Warriors got a jumper from Tyrus Reel and baskets inside from Gaines and Jamaure Young to make it 54-46 Marked Tree with 1:10 left. Walker hit one of two free throws for Marked Tree and Tyrus Reel hit one of two free throws for the Warriors to make the final score 55-47 Indians.

“I think this game tonight means a lot headed into post-season play as it was a win against your rivalry team,” Marked Tree head coach Barbara Wilburn said after the game. “This game gave us a tune-up for next week and the week after,” Wilbur added. “I think the team turned the ball over to much and we can’t do that down the stretch. We let them back in and we can’t do going forward but we took care of things in the third and fourth quarter,” Wilburn said.

Marked Tree’s Walker led all players with 18 points as Lewis added 10 points. Williams netted nine points, Stacy finished with eight points, Malone had seven points, Smith had two points as Carter chipped in one point for the Indians.

EPC head coach LaMarcus Thaxton declined to comment after the game.

Tyrus Reel had 14 points to lead EPC with Gaines adding 11 points. Perry netted 10 points, Ashton Reel finished with seven points, Doug Reel and Young scored two points each and Johnson scored a point for the Warriors.