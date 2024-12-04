Manila wins homecoming matchup over 3A-3 opponent

Manila Lions 66, Harrisburg Hornets 42

MANILA—The Manila Lions cruised to a homecoming victory Tuesday night with a big-time conference victory over 3A-3 Conference rival the Harrisburg Hornets, 66-42, with the two teams battling for fourth place in conference play.

Manila led 12-8 after the first quarter, but the Hornets tied the game at 14 early in the second quarter.

However, the Lions (10-11, 5-3) outscored the Hornets 15-5 down the stretch in the second quarter to lead 29-19 at the half.

Manila continued to widen its lead in the third quarter, outscoring Harrisburg 26-12 to lead 55-31 heading into the final frame.

The Hornets (9-10, 3-5) were led offensively by senior Axel Heeb with 18 points.

Lions Senior guard Rex Farmer led all scorers with a game-high 22 points.

Junior Andrew Evers chipped in 18 points, and senior Byron Kisner added 12 points.

The Junior Lions defeated the Junior Hornets 65-4 in the 3A-3 Junior High matchup.

MJHS led 22-0 after the first quarter.

The Junior Hornets’ four points came in the second quarter with a Justin McMiller three-pointer and a free throw by Cole New.

The Junior Lions led 44-4 at the half.

Jonathan Azuceno’s game-high 14 points led the Junior Lions in scoring. Hatch Duclos chipped in 11 points, and Noel Solomon and Espn Burrow added 10 points apiece.