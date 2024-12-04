Manila senior girls top Osceola

OSCEOLA - Conference leading Manila rolled into Seminole Arena Monday with the expectation of leaving town with a perfect 3-3A mark intact. The Lady Lions, would do just that as they rolled to a 65-30 victory over the short-handed Lady Seminoles.

Manila would get out of the gates early and raced to a 27-9 lead after one quarter. Coach Chad LaRose’s squad would keep the pressure on in the second period and ran to a 51-16 lead at the break.

With the “sportsmanship clock” rolling in the second half, Manila would outscore Osceola 10-3 in the third quarter to take a 61-19 advantage. Osceola would outscore Manila 11-4 in the final frame to set the final score of 65-30.

The Lady Lions (14-6, 5-0) were led by Lucy Farmer’s game-high 20 points. Bailey Wilson added 14 points and Hadleigh Goodson had 12 points for Manila.

The Lady Seminoles (2-9, 1-5) were led by Arionna Dolton’s 11 points. American McNeal added seven points and Neveah Jones had six points.