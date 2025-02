Madyson Rounsaville collects a rebound during Manila Junior High’s game against Osceola last week. Rounsaville scored four points as the Jr. Lady Lions solidified their spot atop the 3A-3 with a 47-19 win over OJHS. Jordan LaRose nearly outscored the Jr. Lady Noles herself as she posted 18 points in the win. Wrigley Burrow added nine for Manila. Reginae Jackson paced Osceola with six points. Manila is the top seed in this week’s junior high district tournament. (Photo By David Pierce)