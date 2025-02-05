Manila Junior Boys top Rivercrest

MANILA - The Manila Junior Lions made it 20-0 after defeating the Rivercrest Junior Colts 47-34 behind Jonathan Azucena’s game-high 12 points. T.J. Hayes led the Colts with nine points, and Christian Nunn contributed eight points. A trio of Lions just missed out on double-digit scoring with nine points each: Noel Solomon, Espn Burrow, and Hutch Duclos.

Manila controlled most of the contest, but didn’t pull away early. Dion Spears rattled in a three-point shot to get the Colts on the board, but Ryan DeMent scored on a pair of looks down low in response. Solomon and Burrow each drained a shot from mid-range, but Hayes scored at the end of the quarter, and the team’s could not yet separate themselves with the score 8-7 and Manila slightly ahead.

Rivercrest received a spark of offense through Nunn who caught fire early in the second quarter. He rose above a crowd and drained a mid-range jumpshot. A few possessions later, he dribbled behind his back past one defender, crossed over another, elevated drifting to his left, and sunk a tough shot. His confidence reeling, he scored again in the period. His efforts weren’t enough to overcome Manila’s improved scoring, as they racked up 16 second-quarter points. Duclos struck twice from distance, Solomon scored on two drives to the rim, and the Lions had pulled to a 24-18 lead at half.

The Lions extended their lead in the third quarter, as Azucena found the net three times for seven points and Burrow scored from outside. They held the Colts to just seven points in the third quarter and went into the final period leading 38-23.

The Colts battled until the end, implementing a full-court press but to no avail. They couldn’t overcome the deficit and Manila’s junior side remained unbeaten.

Manila Coach Heath Matheny felt like tonight's result and his team’s winning streak have both come as a result of full-team efforts. “Our plan going into both matchups tonight was to rebound as a team and to work together to protect the paint. I felt like we did a good job of that and we brought the game to our pace.”, he said. “We have a really good group of players. Everyone has worked hard and been eager to earn their opportunities, and their hard work is showing.”