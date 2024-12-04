Lady Wildcats fall at home to Westside

Trumann (0-2) got in a 4-0 hole after the first inning and couldn’t find a way to recover as Westside added seven more runs over the next four innings to beat Trumann 11-0 in high school softball action last Monday (March 10) in Trumann.

Westside scored their four runs in the top of the first using one hit, three walks, a hit batter and a Trumann error. Kendyll Ferguson struck out looking as Faith Muntz struck out swinging. Sadie Carter drew a walk before Dalaney Osment singled as both runners were left stranded when Zauria Young popped out to end the inning with the Lady Warriors leading 4-0. The Lady Wildcats kept Westside off the board in the top of the second inning as Lazos struck out leading off for Trumann in the bottom half of the inning. Topanga Elliott doubled only to be left stranded when Jacee Smallman and Chloie Williams both struck out to end the inning.

The Lady Warriors went three up and three down in the top of the third inning before Ferguson lined out and Muntz struck out for two quick outs for Trumann. Carter drew a walk and was left on base when Osment popped out to second base keeping the score 4-0 Westside The Lady Warriors strung five hits together with one out to plate two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to push their lead to 6-0. Young reached on an error leading off the bottom of the inning as Lazos struck out looking. Young moved to second on a passed ball before Elliott and Smallman both struck out to end the inning.

Westside sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth inning to increase their lead to 11-0. Williams struck out for the Lady Wildcats’ first out in the bottom half of the inning as Ferguson reached on an error. Muntz flew out before Osment singled to put runners on first and second base. Osment struck out swinging to end the game.

“Westside is a good ball team. They are not in our conference anymore but if we make regionals, which are one of our goals, we may face them again,” Trumann head coach Stacy Toddy said after the game. “Lots of freshmen playing and girls at new positions, it’ll take a little time to get things worked out,” Toddy added.

Carter, Osment, and Elliott each had a hit for the Lady Wildcats. Muntz was tagged with the loss as she pitched all five innings giving up 11 runs on nine hits with five walks, three strikeouts and two hit batters.