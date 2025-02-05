Lady Warriors roll to win over Bay

EPC jumped out to a 16-4 first quarter lead and never looked back as the Lady Warriors beat Bay 65-22 this past Friday at Bay.

Riley Ashcraft and Jalyn Constant hit back to back triple twine before Kyla Harston scored in the paint to make it 8-0 EPC. The Lady Yellowjackets hit one of two free throws before Constant and Allison Gaines both hit one of two free throws to make the score 10-2 Lady Warriors with 4:18 left. Bay scored down low only to see EPC score the last six points with Gaines scoring off the fast break, Constant scoring down low and Kylee Henderson getting a steal and layup to make it 16-4 EPC at the end of the first quarter.

Riley Ashcraft canned a three-pointer for EPC to start the second quarter scoring before Bay scored back to back baskets in the paint to make the score 19-8 Lady Warriors. Henderson drilled a three-ball for EPC, Bay hit a jumper and Kelly Ashcraft and Henderson scored back to back baskets for the Lady Warriors making it 26-10 with 4:12 left. The Lady ‘Jackets hit one of two free throws, Constant and Riley Ashcraft hit back to back three-pointers before Bay added two free throws to make it 32-13 EPC. Gaines hit a jumper for the Lady Warriors, Bay hit one of two free throws before the Lady Warriors got back to back baskets from Constant and Gaines to make the score 38-15 EPC at halftime.

Harston hit one of two free throws for EPC and Bay scored in the paint early in the third quarter to make it 39-17 before the Lady Warriors scored the next nine points as Gaines hit a jumper in the lane, Harston converted an old-school three-point play, and Gaines scored back to back baskets to make the score 48-17 EPC with 5:30 left. Gaines scored back to back baskets and Henderson scored inside to make it 54-18 Lady Warriors as Bay got back to back baskets late in the quarter to make it 54-22 at the end of three.

EPC scored all 11 points of the fourth quarter as Constant had three straight baskets in the paint, Henderson drilled a three-ball, and Constant scored down low to set the final score at 65-22 Lady Warriors.

“I think we played well for the most part but we missed a lot of easy baskets,” EPC head coach Spencer Harston said after the game. “They (Bay) are a really young team with no seniors and three freshmen starting for them. I’ve been there and fought that struggle myself. Kuddos to the girls for playing hard the entire game and never giving up,” Harston added. “We are hoping to get better each game and be ready to make a run in the post-season,” Harston said.

Constant led three players in double digit scoring with 19 points, Gaines added 17 points, and Henderson finished with 12 points. Riley Ashcraft tossed in nine points, Harston had six points, while Kelly Ashcraft chipped in two points for the Lady Warriors.