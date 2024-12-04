Lady Tigers win ﬁrst round

Armorel Lady Tiger 43, NEACHE Lady Eagles 20

SENATH, MO.— The Armorel Lady Tigers opened the first round of the inaugural Senath Battle in the Bootheel Tournament with a 43-20 victory over the Northeast Arkansas Christian Home Education (NEACHE) Lady Eagles.

According to Lady Tigers head coach Wes Sanders, he was short a player in the victory and only able to play six players; however, due to foul trouble by senior Kylie Tillman being in foul trouble early in the game.

The Lady Tigers (5-14, 1-5) outscored NEACHE 9-1 after the first frame and led the Lady Eagles 20-7 at the half.

Sophomore guard Skylar Ashmore was picked as the player of the game by the tournament leaders, as she led the Lady Tigers with 17 points.

Senior Alexis Gifford chipped in 14 points in the victory for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers played a familiar opponent in their second-round matchup as they will face 1A-3 Conference foe the Maynard Lady Tigers.

Maynard defeated Armorel 63-27 in their lone matchup of the year that was played on Dec. 6 at Armorel.

Results were unavailable at the press deadline.