Lady Tigers defeat Lady Falcons

ARMOREL— The Ar-morel Lady Tigers improved to 5-11 overall and 1-2 in conference with their 44-39 victory Thurs-day night, in comeback fashion, over 1A-3 conference foe the Crowley’s Ridge Academy Lady Falcons.

Sophomores Baylee Van Dyke and Skylar Ashmore led the way for the Lady Tigers as Van Dyke scored a game-high 18-points and Ashmore chipped in 11-points.

Armorel trailed 24-19 at the half and 30-29 after three quarters of play.

However, the Lady Tigers completed the comeback as they outscored Crowley’s Ridge 15-9 in the final frame.

CRA won the junior girls game 17-14.

The two teams were knotted at seven apiece at the half.

CRA outscored the Junior Lady Tigers 10-6 in the final frame after only one point was scored by either team in the third quarter.

The Junior Lady Tigers were led offensively by Chasley Pickens with six points.

The Lady Tigers hosted the Rector Lady Cougars Friday night. Results were unavailable at the press deadline.