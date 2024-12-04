Lady Tigers defeat Hoxie

Armorel Lady Tigers 43, Hoxie Lady Mustangs 32

HOXIE— The Armorel Lady Tigers were victorious in their nonconference matchup Monday night as they defeated the Hoxie Lady Mustangs on the road, 43-32.

The two teams were neck and neck through the first two quarters as the Lady Tigers led 18-17 after outscoring the Lady Mustangs 9-8 in the second quarter.

The Lady Tigers came out of the half on fire to pull away from the Lady Mustangs as they outscored HHS 20-7 in the third quarter to lead 38-24.

The Lady Tigers were led offensively by senior guard Emily Lloyd with 18 points. Sophomore Baylee Van Dyke chipped in 11 points, including three three-pointers.

Hoxie defeated the Junior Tigers in the junior high matchup 38-11.

HJHS led 25-3 at the half.

Chasley Pickens led the Junior Lady Tigers offensively with five points.