Top Menu Bar
SportsJanuary 31, 2025

Lady Tigers defeat Hoxie

The Armorel Lady Tigers secured a 43-32 victory over the Hoxie Lady Mustangs in a nonconference game. Emily Lloyd led with 18 points, while Baylee Van Dyke added 11. Hoxie won the junior matchup 38-11.

Joseph Fondren avatar
Joseph Fondren

Armorel Lady Tigers 43, Hoxie Lady Mustangs 32

HOXIE— The Armorel Lady Tigers were victorious in their nonconference matchup Monday night as they defeated the Hoxie Lady Mustangs on the road, 43-32.

The two teams were neck and neck through the first two quarters as the Lady Tigers led 18-17 after outscoring the Lady Mustangs 9-8 in the second quarter.

The Lady Tigers came out of the half on fire to pull away from the Lady Mustangs as they outscored HHS 20-7 in the third quarter to lead 38-24.

The Lady Tigers were led offensively by senior guard Emily Lloyd with 18 points. Sophomore Baylee Van Dyke chipped in 11 points, including three three-pointers.

Hoxie defeated the Junior Tigers in the junior high matchup 38-11.

HJHS led 25-3 at the half.

Chasley Pickens led the Junior Lady Tigers offensively with five points.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 5
Osceola improves to 9-0 with win over Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Junior Seminoles win close one over Colts
SportsFeb. 5
Wildcats pick up non-conference win
SportsFeb. 5
Tigers win big on senior night
Related
Lady Lions lock down Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Lady Lions lock down Rivercrest
Hornets sting Cross County 77-50 in rival win
SportsFeb. 5
Hornets sting Cross County 77-50 in rival win
Second half surge gives Lady Warriors win over BIC
SportsFeb. 5
Second half surge gives Lady Warriors win over BIC
– Youth Action –
SportsFeb. 5
– Youth Action –
Senior Lions edge Colts in thriller
SportsFeb. 5
Senior Lions edge Colts in thriller
Manila Junior Boys top Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Manila Junior Boys top Rivercrest
Harrisburg Girls overwhelm Osceola
SportsFeb. 5
Harrisburg Girls overwhelm Osceola
Junior Lady Seminoles top Harrisburg
SportsFeb. 5
Junior Lady Seminoles top Harrisburg
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy