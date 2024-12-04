Lady Rebels defeat Bay, 62-21

Riverside Lady Rebels took an early lead against the Bay Yellowjackets with Arden Vaughn scoring eight of her 16 first half points ending the first quarter with a score of 15-3 at the Tuesday night match-up at Riverside.

The Lady Rebels continued to control the game finishing the first half with a score of 36-14. Brooklyn Berry also scored in the double figures with 11 points in the first half.

The Lady Rebels held Bay to three points in the third quarter going into the fourth with a 50-17 lead.

The Lady Rebels finished the game up 62-21.

The Junior Lady Rebels won the first game 55-27.